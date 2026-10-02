Etihad Rail adds 6 Abu Dhabi-Dubai weekend train services as tickets sell out

Due to immense customer demand, Etihad Rail has introduced six train services between Abu Dhabi and Dubai this weekend.

Over 1,000 additional seats have been released across three new trains on Saturday, October 3, with a further 1,000 seats across three similar services on Sunday, October 4.

This comes in response to exceptional early demand by customers who are enthusiastic about travelling on the rail network.

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The additional trains will operate at the following departure times on both days:

12:14: Abu Dhabi to Dubai

13:43: Dubai to Abu Dhabi

16:43: Abu Dhabi to Dubai

Tickets for the additional trains went on sale at 2pm on Friday, October 2. In just two hours, seats in the premium compartment on several trains going between Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Saturday were sold out.

There were some tickets remaining on the comfort class of most trains. The Premium class has reclining seats with more legroom.

It was on Wednesday that Dubai’s Al Yalayis station opened to the general public for passenger services.

On the first day, hundreds of excited passengers travelled between the two stations. During weekdays, there are ten services between the two emirates – two in the morning and the remaining in the afternoon and evening.

The journey between the two emirates takes about one hour and four minutes, with trains travelling at speeds of up to 200kmph.

Those who want to book tickets can do so on the Etihad Rail app or website. The tickets can also be booked in person at the station.

However, it is highly recommended that travellers book their journeys in advance. According to an Etihad Rail spokesperson, passengers were booking their tickets on average 10 days in advance.

There are three ticket classes for users to book from. The Saver option automatically assigns seats and is non-refundable. The Value class, which costs Dh20 extra, allows changes to be made to the ticket and comes with complimentary seat selection. For an additional cost of Dh50, travellers can book the Flex option, which allows changes and seat selection and is also refundable.

Children between the ages of 2 and 17 years can travel at 50 per cent of the adult fare. Senior citizens get a 20 per cent discount.