Long-awaited Etihad Park, home to NYC football club, to officially open in July 2027

Etihad Park is set to officially open on July 17, 2027, when New York City FC plays its first-ever home match at the club’s long-awaited purpose-built stadium in Queens.

The opening fixture will mark a new chapter for the MLS club, which has previously played matches across multiple stadiums before securing a permanent home.

The 25,000-seat stadium, located in Willets Point near Citi Field and the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, will become New York City FC’s official home. It is also one of the few soccer-specific stadiums built exclusively for a Major League Soccer club in New York City.

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The venue takes its name from Etihad Airways, which secured the naming rights through a long-term partnership with New York City FC, further expanding the Abu Dhabi-based airline’s global sports presence.

Etihad Airways has been closely linked with New York City FC since the club’s launch in 2013, when it became one of the team’s Founding Partners and Principal Partners. The airline’s branding featured on the club’s first-ever jerseys, marking one of its early investments in global football.

The Etihad Park partnership strengthens the airline’s international brand presence while highlighting Abu Dhabi’s growing role in global sports, particularly in one of the world’s largest media and tourism markets.

The move builds on Etihad Airways’ long-standing investment in football, including its landmark naming rights partnership with Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium, one of England’s largest football venues with a capacity of more than 55,000 spectators.

Beyond Major League Soccer matches, Etihad Park is expected to host international football fixtures, concerts, community events and other entertainment activities throughout the year, positioning it as a major new sports and events destination in New York City.