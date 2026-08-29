Etihad's Huda becomes first Emirati woman training captain, hopes others 'rise further'

Etihad Airways announced that Captain Huda Al Musallami has become the first Emirati woman to qualify as a training captain in the UAE, marking a new milestone for national aviation. The announcement coincided with Emirati Women's Day.

Al Musallami is the first Emirati woman entrusted with training and qualifying pilots to the highest standards of safety and professionalism.

Al Musallami began her aviation career in 2003 and joined Etihad Airways in 2014. She progressed from First Officer to Captain in 2023 before qualifying as a Type Rating Instructor in 2026.

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She holds a current type rating on the Boeing 787 and has accumulated more than 10,000 flying hours, having previously flown the Airbus A330, A340 and Boeing 777.

Al Musallami also holds a Bachelor's degree in Aviation Management and a Master's degree in Business Management and Information Systems.

She said, "Being the first means stepping forward before there is a path to follow. When there is no map, you learn to navigate with purpose, turn challenges into strength and keep moving towards what once seemed beyond reach."

She added, "For me, being first was never about the title. It is about making sure I am not the last, and opening the way for more Emirati women to rise, excel and go even further."

In her new role, Al Musallami trains and qualifies the next generation of pilots, having already worked with pilots of different nationalities and experience levels.

Dr Nadia Bastaki, Chief People, Government and Corporate Affairs Officer of Etihad Airways, said, "Captain Huda's milestone is a powerful expression of what becomes possible when talent, determination and opportunity come together."

She added that Al Musallami's achievement reflects the UAE leadership's vision to empower Emirati women and Etihad's commitment to developing national talent to the highest levels of the aviation industry.

Emirati women currently represent 75 per cent of all UAE nationals in Etihad's workforce and contribute across the airline's operations, from the flight deck to senior leadership.

Etihad said it will continue investing in Emirati women across aviation, engineering and leadership, supporting the next generation to build on milestones such as Al Musallami's achievement.