UAE-Lebanon travel: Etihad flights to Beirut cancelled amid Israel-Hezbollah tensions

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has cancelled its services to and from Beirut on Tuesday, September 24, in response to the ongoing regional developments.
Flights affected are EY535 from Abu Dhabi to Beirut (BEY) and EY538 from Beirut to Abu Dhabi. Guests booked on these services are being assisted with their travel arrangements.
Etihad is monitoring the situation across the region and continues to maintain close contact with authorities.
More information is available by calling the Etihad Airways Contact Centre on +971 600 555 666 (UAE), by visiting etihad.com or the mobile app.
Earlier, UAE carriers clarified that they would follow the instructions issued by the authorities of the respective countries with regards to carrying pagers and walkie-talkies. The clarification followed after hand-held radios that were carried by Hezbollah members exploded, resulting in death and injuries of multiple people.
A flydubai spokesperson said the carrier "follows all directives issued by the local authorities".
Etihad Airways, in a statement, said: “Etihad Airways is currently operating its normal flight schedule to and from Beirut. We monitor all global security situations minute by minute. Safety is always our highest priority and we would never operate a flight unless it was safe to do so."
