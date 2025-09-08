UAE: Etihad Airways announces winter sale of up to 30% on flights to 12 destinations

Want to explore new cities this winter? Etihad Airways has announced a limited-time sale of up to 30 per cent, unveiling discounted fares to some destinations across Asia and Africa.

To take advantage of the offer, travellers must book their tickets before September 12. The discounted fares can be used for travel between September 2025 and March 2026.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Earlier this month, the UAE’s national carrier announced a record Dh1.1-billion net profit and record passenger numbers for the first half of 2025 and expects the second half to be even better.

Its profits grew 32 per cent year-on-year during January-June 2025, driven by strong customer demand, productivity and efficiency gains, and improved yields across both passenger and cargo segments.

Reduced fares

As part of the limited winter offer, the Abu Dhabi-based carrier has announced reduced fares for 12 destinations, giving travellers the chance to explore both cultural capitals and emerging tourist hotspots at reduced prices.

Tickets start from Dh1,835 to popular cities such as Krabi and Chiang Mai in Thailand, Phnom Penh in Cambodia, Algiers in Algeria, Tunis in Tunisia, Hanoi in Vietnam, and Medan in Indonesia.

The airline is also offering competitive fares to several other destinations. Flights to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia and Kazan in Russia start from Dh1,465, while tickets to Hong Kong are available from Dh1,935.

Travellers looking for budget-friendly options can fly to Peshawar in Pakistan for as little as Dh895, while those heading to Taipei can take advantage of fares starting from Dh1,985.