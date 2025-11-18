  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE: Etihad Airways to buy 32 Airbus aircraft; first deliveries start in 2027

The deal brings the airline’s total new widebody orders for 2025 to 60 across Airbus and Boeing

Published: Tue 18 Nov 2025, 12:42 PM

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for real-time updates on Dubai Airshow 2025.]

Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the UAE, has unveiled plans to buy 32 additional Airbus aircraft on Tuesday, November 18, in what it called a major expansion of its widebody fleet.

The deal includes a mix of A350-1000s, A350F freighters, and A330-900s through both direct orders and lease commitments, with first deliveries beginning in 2027. It follows Etihad’s agreement earlier this year for 28 additional Boeing widebody aircraft, bringing the airline’s total new widebody orders for 2025 to 60 across Airbus and Boeing.

The Abu Dhabi-based airline said that the step aims at accelerating its growth and reinforcing its position as one of the world’s fastest-growing full-service carriers.

With the new Airbus order, Etihad will operate the entire Airbus wide-body fleet, including A380, A350 family including the freighter, and the A330neo.

In comments on the new agreement, Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways said: “These agreements reflect our confidence in Abu Dhabi's aviation future and our commitment to positioning the emirate as one of the world's leading hubs".

“With 60 new widebody aircraft ordered this year across Airbus and Boeing, we are building one of the most modern, efficient and flexible long-haul fleets in the world," he added.