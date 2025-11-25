UAE: No impact on Emirates, flydubai, Etihad flights following Ethiopia volcano eruption

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest updates on the effects of the Hayli Gubbi volcano eruption in Ethiopia]

UAE carriers Emirates, Etihad Airways and flydubai said on Tuesday their flights are operating as normal, including those to Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, and there is no impact of the volcanic ash eruption on the operations.

In statements sent to Khaleej Times, the airlines said they are monitoring the situation and advised passengers to keep their details updated for any changes in the flights schedule.

Volcanic ash eruption from Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi has disrupted flight operations from India to many countries including UAE. Gulf countries like Oman and Saudi Arabia also said they were monitoring the situation closely.

Etihad Airways spokesperson said they’re aware of weather conditions affecting flights across the GCC and Asia, following the volcanic eruption in Ethiopia on November 23.

“Etihad flights remain on schedule and will operate as planned. We will continue to monitor the situation closely. The safety of our guests and crew remains our highest priority,” said the statement.

It advised travelers to keep their contact details updated to ensure they receive important flight updates.

The Dubai Airports website showed flights to and from the Dubai International Airport (DXB) to Addis Ababa departed and arrived on time on Tuesday morning. Similarly, flights scheduled to the African country later in the day are set to depart and arrive on time.

India flights impacted

Some flights from India to the UAE were impacted due to the volcanic ash. In addition, flights between India and other Gulf Cooperation Council countries were also affected as the ash clouds reportedly spread to the Red Sea, hence, affecting high-altitude routes between the two regions. Nearly a dozen flights have been cancelled by Air India today and yesterday due to the volcano. This includes flights to the US, Dubai, Qatar, Saudi Arabia as well as some internal flights within India.

Indian carriers Air India and Akasa Air had to cancel their flights due to the volcanic eruption.

Moreover, Mumbai airport also issued an advisory for passengers, asking them to check the status of their flights since international routes could be “impacted” from this natural phenomenon.

It seems Indian carriers have been impacted by the ash in the South Asian country’s airspace as flights are operating as scheduled in the UAE and Gulf region.

FlightRadar24 said in a statement to Khaleej Times that “it does not appear that the ash cloud is impacting flights in the region in any systematic way.”

It added, “The cloud appears to have stabilised below normal cruising altitude, so flights appear to be operating above any ash. The ash is also dissipating in the atmosphere, posing less of a threat generally,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, Pakistan also announced that the southern part of the country will not be impacted from the ash eruption, hence, no disruption to flights.