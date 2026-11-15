Erth Dubai launches first 10 books chronicling lives of people, role in emirate's journey

The first ten books in the ‘Ahl Dubai’ series, part of the Erth Dubai initiative, were launched at a signing ceremony held at Al Shindagha Museum on Sunday. The ten publications form the first instalment of the 100-book series, with each volume chronicling the life of a member of Dubai’s community.

Erth Dubai seeks to document the emirate’s history and preserve its cultural and social heritage; the initiative was launched by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Drawing on stories and personal accounts contributed to Erth Dubai since its launch, the series will help future generations explore the emirate’s history through the experiences of its people.

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The ten books chronicle the lives of Juma Al Majid, Ahmed bin Dalmouk Al Falasi, Abdul Rahim Belghozooz Al Zarooni, Abdullah bin Quraish Al Falasi, and Dr Mona Juma Al Bahr.

They also feature the late poet Mohammed Khalifa bin Hadhir; the late sea captain Mohammed bin Thani Al Falasi; the late Mohammed Saeed Al Sharid Al Falasi; the late Kulthum Hamad Al Suwaidi; and the late Ahmed bin Dhabawi Al Falasi.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority attended the signing ceremony.

The first publications highlight the varied roles Dubai’s people have played in the emirate’s development, with contributions spanning trade, education, culture, community work and other fields, noted Ahmed Saeed Al Sharid, General Coordinator of the Erth Dubai Initiative. The ‘Ahl Dubai’ series offers a glimpse into lives that deserve to be documented for the knowledge, values and experiences they hold, he added.

He explained that Erth Dubai takes a broad view of cultural and social heritage, encompassing daily life, customs, occupations, relationships and personal experiences. Documenting these aspects complements efforts to safeguard the emirate’s intangible heritage and provides a deeper understanding of Dubai’s history, society and transformation across generations.

The series traces this journey through significant moments in the lives of people who witnessed and helped shape it.

Participants expressed appreciation for Erth Dubai’s efforts to document the lives of the emirate’s people and preserve their experiences in publications for current and future generations.

They noted that the series gives these stories their rightful place in Dubai’s collective memory, introducing readers to the people behind them and their contributions to society.