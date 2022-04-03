Al Geziry is known in the UAE tourism industry for his exceptional leadership skills
The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) continues to distribute hundreds of tonnes of Ramadan Ration in several Yemeni Governorates.
Some seven million beneficiaries benefit from the Ramadan Ration and Iftar programmes in Shabwa, Hadramaut, Taiz, Hodeidah and Socotra.
The initiative is in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the follow up of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, to meet the needs of Yemenis during the holy month of Ramadan.
Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, said that the initiative is part of the humanitarian and developmental efforts undertaken by the UAE to improve life, alleviate the suffering in the Yemeni areas, meet the needs of the Yemenis during the holy month and enhance food security.
He added that the ERC was keen on providing Ramadan requirements and delivering them to the targeted segments in the concerned governorates before Ramadan.
Al Falahi also noted that the aid contributes to bridging the food gap in several Yemeni governorates and meeting the needs of the population there for necessary foodstuffs.
