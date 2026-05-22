Video: 3 sea turtle nesting sites spotted in Fujairah; seven baby turtles hatch

Fujairah has detected three sea turtle nesting sites, near the Al Fqait Protected Area, along the coast near Dibba's Royal Beach Hotel and Resort. Teams from the Biodiversity and Marine Protected Areas Department at the Fujairah Environment Authority (FEA) immediately secured the sites.

The places were cordoned off, in cooperation with the hotel's management, which helped protect the area and monitored it around the clock to keep beachgoers away from the hotel's private beach.

The Fujairah authority said the sites were identified during the marine and coastal surveys carried out throughout the nesting season, which runs from March to June annually.

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Near nesting sites, no activities were allowed to prevent any disturbances that could threaten the nesting and hatching process.

Hatchings, release

In the first nesting site, seven turtles of the rare Hawksbill species hatched successfully. They were then released from the site after their vital signs and health status were examined in cooperation with the Fujairah Research Centre.

On the release journey, the seven baby turtles were accompanied by seven green turtles (Chelonia mydas) of varying sizes.

Watch a video, by FEA, here:

Other rescues, rehabilitation

Five sea turtles who had become trapped in the company's tanks were rescued by Fujairah Power Company F3, in coordination with Fujairah Environment Authority and Fujairah Research Centre.

Two green turtles were rehabilitated by the Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project, affiliated with Jumeirah Group, following rescue operations conducted by the Fujairah Environment Authority and the Fujairah Research Centre.

Motion sensors were fitted to some of the turtles targeted for tracking. This helps both FEA and the Research Centre to monitor their movements and vital signs, trace their routes and identify their preferred nesting locations.

How residents can help

In UAE, authorities, local volunteers, and international organisations work together to protect marine creatures and preserve the ecological balance.

If you want to a report a sighting, or see a distressed, sick or injured sea turtle in Fujairah, call the free hotlines: 800TURTLE - 800 887853 and 800368. These numbers are dedicated for reporting cases of sick sea turtles or reporting nesting sites or sightings of turtle crawl tracks on the beaches.

Authorities will then direct the caller to specialised teams, who will in turn ensure timely rescue of the turtle.