Vantara: Global wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation mission

A groundbreaking sanctuary in India sets global benchmarks in wildlife rescue and care

When Anant Ambani, son of Indian industrialist Mukesh Ambani, envisioned Vantara, it was never meant to be just another wildlife rescue centre. “I see God in animals and Vantara is my temple,” he says. These words encapsulate the essence of this sprawling sanctuary - a place where compassion meets science, where healing animals also heals ecosystems and inspires a new way of coexisting with nature.

Launched on February 26, 2024, and inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 3 to mark World Wildlife Day, Vantara is one of the world’s most ambitious wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation projects. Spread over 3,500 acres in Jamnagar, Gujarat, the facility is supported by Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation, and is quickly becoming a global model for holistic animal care.

A vision of harmony and hope

Vantara’s core vision is deeply rooted in India’s timeless principles of seva (selfless service), dharma (duty), and karma (right action). It seeks to reframe humanity’s relationship with wildlife, moving beyond rescue to a model of harmony, respect, and renewal. Every being, big or small, is given dignity, care, and the chance to heal.

Prime Minister Modi, during the inauguration, called Vantara “a shining example of India’s traditional ethos” and “a vibrant reflection of our centuries-old commitment to protecting those we share our planet with.” For Anant, the project is a deeply personal mission - an expression of faith, compassion, and a pledge to safeguard the planet’s biodiversity for future generations.

World-class rescue and medical care

Vantara is not just a sanctuary; it is the world’s largest wildlife rescue operation, home to over 25,000 rescued animals representing 2,000 species. Its state-of-the-art infrastructure includes 22 multi-specialty hospitals, 17 clinics, and Asia’s first wildlife hospital equipped with CT scans, MRIs, ultrasound, chemotherapy, laser therapy, and even robotic laser surgeries.

Specialised ICUs for reptiles, primates, and elephants ensure tailored care for every species. The Leopard Rescue Centre - the largest of its kind houses more than 300 leopards, while the Elephant Care Centre provides a safe haven for over 250 elephants, supported by the world’s largest elephant hospital.

Over 3,800 trained professionals, including veterinarians, para-vets, caretakers, lab technicians, and fire safety teams, work round-the-clock to provide medical care, nutrition, and enrichment. More than 75 custom-designed ambulances - the largest such fleet globally - ensure swift rescue operations, saving lives when minutes matter.

At Vantara, recovery goes beyond medical treatment - it is about restoring confidence, instinct, and dignity. Innovative enrichment techniques, including puzzle feeders, sensory trails, and olfactory challenges, keep animals mentally stimulated and physically active. Permanent habitat upgrades recreate natural conditions, encouraging animals to express natural behaviors. The focus on emotional and psychological health is unique, ensuring rescued wildlife does not merely survive, but thrives. This approach has become a model for facilities worldwide, setting new benchmarks for holistic animal welfare.

Conservation and rewilding at scale

Beyond rescue, Vantara is leading the charge in conservation breeding and rewilding. Its conservation breeding centre, the largest in the world, focuses on more than 120 threatened species, including the cheetah, slender loris, vulture, and the Great Indian Bustard.

Recent successes include the rewilding of 53 spotted deer into Barda Wildlife Sanctuary and Banni Grassland in collaboration with the Gujarat Forest Department. In partnership with Germany’s ACTP, Vantara also reintroduced 41 Spix’s Macaws into the wilds of Brazil - a milestone for avian conservation. These efforts are part of a long-term vision to rewild as many animals as possible, returning them to the wild where they belong.

Research for global impact

Vantara is not just a facility but a hub of scientific excellence. Its Central Research Laboratory and 11 satellite labs process over 2,000 samples daily, advancing research in parasitology, pathology, microbiology, toxicology, and molecular biology. Bio-banking and next-generation sequencing technologies are used to monitor genetic health, track diseases, and guide breeding programmes.

Global collaboration is a cornerstone of its mission. Vantara works with IUCN, WWF, and wildlife authorities from Zimbabwe, Congo, and the United States, among others, to share knowledge and coordinate rescue efforts. Its ANTZ app enables global tracking and coordination, helping save animals from over 50 countries and 25 Indian states.

Community, education, and preparedness

Vantara’s mission extends to empowering communities and training the next generation of conservationists. Over 50 veterinarians from across India have been trained in conservation medicine, learning emergency response, anaesthesia, nutrition, reproductive care, and disease surveillance. MBA students from 45 colleges have been exposed to wildlife management as part of leadership training programmes.

India’s largest organic farm for animal nutrition - spread across hundreds of acres grows fodder, fruits, and vegetables for the residents of Vantara, while supporting the livelihoods of over 1,000 farmers. Vantara’s disaster management team, a 200-member force, has saved over one million lives during floods, landslides, and cyclones.

In just a short span, Vantara has gone from vision to living legacy. It is not just healing animals, it is healing the planet, inspiring governments, organisations, and individuals. In the words of Anant: “At Vantara we are not just saving animals, we are healing ecosystems, restoring balance, and redefining co-existence for our future generations.”