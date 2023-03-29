UAE: Zayed Sustainability Prize adds ‘climate action’ category, winner gets $600,000

Launch of new category coincides with nation's observance of 2023 as ‘Year of Sustainability’, ahead of COP28 to be held in Dubai later this year

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 29 Mar 2023, 4:52 PM

The Zayed Sustainability Prize has launched a special category called ‘climate action’ aimed at recognising and promoting innovative solutions that address climate change and protect the planet’s natural resources.

The launch of the new category coincides with the UAE’s observance of 2023 as ‘Year of Sustainability’ and ahead of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) to be held in Dubai later this year.

“As we mark the UAE’s Year of Sustainability and prepare to host COP28, it is more important than ever to recognise and support innovative solutions that protect the planet and people from the impacts of climate change,” said Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Director General of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, and COP28 President-Designate.

“The UAE is committed to delivering a COP of Action – a solutions-focused COP that promotes inclusive sustainable development and accelerates the adoption of policies that will deliver across mitigation, adaptation, climate finance and loss and damage. The new climate action category of the Zayed Sustainability Prize reinforces this commitment by supporting the deployment of solutions the world needs today to keep the Paris Agreement alive and limit warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius.”

Al Jaber noted that the new category is a “significant addition” to the Prize's mandate.

“We look forward to receiving submissions from around the world. We are proud to encourage and reward innovative solutions needed to turn climate pledges into concrete action, and drive tangible, inclusive and lasting progress for our planet and communities.”

The Prize, the UAE’s pioneering global award for recognising excellence in sustainability, was established in 2008 as a tribute to the sustainability and humanitarian legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE. The Prize recognises organisations and high schools that are delivering impactful, and inspiring innovations across the categories of health, food, energy, water, global high schools and now climate action.

The new category will reward solutions that protect and enhance the natural environment, while also addressing the urgent challenge of climate change. This includes organisations that promote climate adaptation, build resilience and deploy environmental solutions. Small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and nonprofit organisations are eligible to apply to the climate action category until May 23.

The Prize rewards $600,000 to each winner in the health, food, energy, water, and climate action categories. The Global High Schools category is split into six world regions, with each school able to claim up to $100,000 to start or further expand their project.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Abu Dhabi.

ALSO READ: