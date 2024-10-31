UAE to help residents grow their own fruits, vegetables in home gardens

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

The UAE has set an ambitious goal to embed agriculture concepts in “every school and home” across the country, a top official has said. Authorities will encourage residents to cultivate key agricultural products at home as part of the Plant the Emirates scheme.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Mohammed Saeed Sultan Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE), explained that the ministry will host a series of events that UAE residents can attend. These will connect residents with local farmers to discover more about the types of food that grow well in a home environment.

Residents will be encouraged to use their gardens to grow a variety of fruits and vegetables. “There are many kinds of trees, fruits and vegetables that the community can grow in their gardens such as lemon, mango, buckthorn, guava, figs, beans, rocket leaves, green onion, okra, lettuce and radish, as well as medicinal and aromatic plants such as basil, mint, parsley, coriander and thyme,” he said.

They will also be trained on selecting the right plants, maintaining the soil, and understanding the factors effecting the growth of ornamental plants, outdoor and semi-outdoor plants.

Once it is set up, the National Agriculture Centre will organise training courses for citizens and residents interested in establishing home or commercial farms.

“By encouraging the cultivation of agricultural products at home, we will raise awareness of how precious our food is and promote the need to avoid waste. With the initiative comes a commitment to expand green spaces across the UAE,” said Al Nuaimi.

The UAE launched the Plant the Emirates programme this month to boost food security.

Challenges

During an introductory meeting the MOCCAE held with the relevant stakeholders, Al Nuaimi highlighted major challenges facing the agriculture sector. These include a shortage of productive and organic farms, lack of specialised workforce, and weak marketing efforts for local products.

The national programme will help overcome these challenges by supporting farmers and promoting innovation. It will promote UAE-produced agricultural goods through campaigns, seasonal markets, and exhibitions. These include a festival and a global forum.

“In the UAE, we have long recognised the importance of creating a sustainable, self-sufficient food system. With vast arid desert and only a few days of rain a year, we are a beacon of what's possible when ingenuity, ambition, and innovation are applied to overcome agricultural challenges,” he said.

National Agricultural Centre

One of the initiatives within the Plant the Emirates programme is the National Agricultural Centre. "The centre will support farmers and local farms in increasing domestic production. This includes strategic initiatives and programmes focused on measures to mitigate and adapt to climate change, like the adoption of climate-smart solutions," said Al Nuaimi. The centre will organise special training courses that provide networking opportunities, knowledge exchange, and practical skills. "The centre will provide technical support to help national agricultural producers enhance productivity and competitiveness as well as provide specialised training and consultancy services to empower farmers with modern agricultural techniques," he added. It will prioritise innovative solutions to improve crop yields, reduce costs, and enhance the supply chain. "The centre's five-year targets (2025-2030) are to: Increase productive farms by 20 per cent; boost organic farming by 25 per cent; achieve 30 per cent adoption of climate-smart farming; reduce agricultural waste by 50 per cent; increase local agricultural use in the hospitality sector by 25 per cent; and ensure 85 per cent of local farms receive a quality certification." Further details about the National Agriculture Centre, its management and responsibility will be released next year.