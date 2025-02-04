UAE President pledges support for climate action on National Environment Day

'We draw inspiration from our history of sustainable progress', Sheikh Mohamed wrote in social media platform X
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the nation's dedication to environmental sustainability and international action on Tuesday, the National Environment Day.
"On National Environment Day, we draw inspiration from our history of sustainable progress and renew our determination to protect the environment and preserve its resources for future generations," Sheikh Mohamed wrote in a post on social media platform X.
"The UAE remains committed to supporting international climate action efforts and promoting collective responsibility towards shared global challenges," he added.
Sheikh Mohamed's message underscored the UAE's continued drive to advance green initiatives through investments in renewable energy and the implementation of progressive policies aimed at reducing environmental impact.
The government is also ensuring that residents can actively participate in such initiatives. One example is the Zayed Sustainability Prize launched in 2008 to reward and recognise innovative humanitarian projects.
Aiming to create a leading global model for sustainability across various national sectors, the UAE is pursuing the goals of the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategy to secure a sustainable future for upcoming generations.
Recent initiatives include the increasing numbers of innovative farms that cultivate a range of produce — from exotic species to crops typically unsuitable for desert envoironments — thereby promoting agrotourism experiences across the country.
In addition, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) launched a public consultation initiative to address air quality and noise pollution in the emirate. The initiative, which seeks to gather community feedback on policies, regulations, and strategies, is aimed at improving the health and quality of life for residents by tackling the combined issues of ambient and indoor air quality, noise, and odour.
