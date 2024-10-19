UAE: Oil spill hits beach near Fujairah’s Snoopy Island; authority to investigate cause

An oil spill was reported by hotel establishments in Fujairah on Friday, the emirate's environment authority said.

Snoopy Island, which lies off the coast of the emirate, can be seen from the beach where the incident took place. Hotels on Al Aqah Beach (also known as Sandy Beach), on Saturday, confirmed to Khaleej Times that there was an oil spill incident that took place. They also added that it is now safe for visitors and guests to go swimming.

In a post on Instagram, the Fujairah Environmental Authority shared pictures of the beach – before and after the clean-up operation. The beach was slick with streaks of oil visible on the golden sands of the shore before authorities began cleaning up. After the operation, it was back to normal.

Clean-up

The emergency team swiftly responded to the call, moving to the location – to find that the slick had reached the beach. In coordination with specialised oil spill response companies, affected hotels and other entities, the authority intensified efforts and moved to contain the situation effectively.