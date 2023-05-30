UAE minister urges industries to work together for climate action ahead of COP28

In preparations for the upcoming COP28 UAE, an Emirati minister urged local industries to put their best foot forward to show the world the country’s commitment to climate action.

Supporting the UAE Net Zero by 2050 initiative, as many as 28 companies pledged to reduce carbon emissions at the 10th Climate Dialogue organised by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment in collaboration with Emirates Steel Arkan in Abu Dhabi.

“Colleagues and friends, there is no escaping the fact that the industrial sector is responsible for a significant share of emissions in the UAE and globally. We must confront reality with honesty, resolve and courage, viewing it not as a threat but as an opportunity to innovate, to adapt and to grow,” Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE’s Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said in her address where representatives from more than 150 of the largest manufacturing companies from the UAE were in attendance.

The minister noted that there was no “silver bullet” to solve these issues.

“Our success will rely on a multitude of solutions, boosting energy efficiency, advancing carbon capture technologies, and transitioning to renewable and clean energy sources.”

She pointed out that the UAE has been taking several measures to reduce emissions.

“We’re harnessing green financing, promoting the development of a hydrogen economy and driving the transition towards a circular economy, all of which are the stepping stones that will lead us to a sustainable future.”

The minister said that in the year of COP28, the world will be looking at the UAE, and hence there should be a cohesive effort to find practical solutions to reduce carbon emissions.

“It’s (COP28) a huge endeavour. We’re going to be hosting the world. They are going to be looking at us. They are going to be seeing and trying to look for things, to point out. So, we need to work together, and we need to put our best efforts forward because this is our chance to showcase to the world that we are committed and we have done a lot,” she said.

“COP28, for me, is more than just a conference. It’s a global conversation about our future, our children’s future and the future of our planet. In the spirit of unity and collaboration, let us continue to work together not only for the prosperity of our beloved country, but for the welfare of our planet and generations to come. The path ahead is not easy. But with shared commitments, persistent efforts and innovative thinking, we will not only envision a sustainable future, but we will make it a reality,” Almheiri added.

During the event, 28 companies from the industrial sector pledged to implement goals to reduce carbon emissions, adopt more sustainable ways in managing their operations, just ahead of the UAE's hosting of the COP28 conference in November and December 2023.

These companies are the sixth batch to join the ‘Climate Responsible Companies Pledge’ initiative, part of the ‘National Dialogue for Climate Ambition’, bringing the total number of companies that have signed the pledge to 90 from various sectors in the country.

