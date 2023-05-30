UAE minister urges industries to work together for climate action ahead of COP28

The newly launched unit, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, shall reach Lebanon from Dubai by mid-June 2023
In preparations for the upcoming COP28 UAE, an Emirati minister urged local industries to put their best foot forward to show the world the country’s commitment to climate action.
Supporting the UAE Net Zero by 2050 initiative, as many as 28 companies pledged to reduce carbon emissions at the 10th Climate Dialogue organised by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment in collaboration with Emirates Steel Arkan in Abu Dhabi.
“Colleagues and friends, there is no escaping the fact that the industrial sector is responsible for a significant share of emissions in the UAE and globally. We must confront reality with honesty, resolve and courage, viewing it not as a threat but as an opportunity to innovate, to adapt and to grow,” Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE’s Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said in her address where representatives from more than 150 of the largest manufacturing companies from the UAE were in attendance.
The minister noted that there was no “silver bullet” to solve these issues.
“Our success will rely on a multitude of solutions, boosting energy efficiency, advancing carbon capture technologies, and transitioning to renewable and clean energy sources.”
She pointed out that the UAE has been taking several measures to reduce emissions.
“We’re harnessing green financing, promoting the development of a hydrogen economy and driving the transition towards a circular economy, all of which are the stepping stones that will lead us to a sustainable future.”
The minister said that in the year of COP28, the world will be looking at the UAE, and hence there should be a cohesive effort to find practical solutions to reduce carbon emissions.
“It’s (COP28) a huge endeavour. We’re going to be hosting the world. They are going to be looking at us. They are going to be seeing and trying to look for things, to point out. So, we need to work together, and we need to put our best efforts forward because this is our chance to showcase to the world that we are committed and we have done a lot,” she said.
“COP28, for me, is more than just a conference. It’s a global conversation about our future, our children’s future and the future of our planet. In the spirit of unity and collaboration, let us continue to work together not only for the prosperity of our beloved country, but for the welfare of our planet and generations to come. The path ahead is not easy. But with shared commitments, persistent efforts and innovative thinking, we will not only envision a sustainable future, but we will make it a reality,” Almheiri added.
During the event, 28 companies from the industrial sector pledged to implement goals to reduce carbon emissions, adopt more sustainable ways in managing their operations, just ahead of the UAE's hosting of the COP28 conference in November and December 2023.
These companies are the sixth batch to join the ‘Climate Responsible Companies Pledge’ initiative, part of the ‘National Dialogue for Climate Ambition’, bringing the total number of companies that have signed the pledge to 90 from various sectors in the country.
ALSO READ:
The newly launched unit, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, shall reach Lebanon from Dubai by mid-June 2023
The mother also named her son Fazza, after Dubai's Crown Prince, after his support to her daughter's treatment
Training is offered by a team of world-class professionals, including national, European and world champions, and personal trainers
The Minister of Economy called on organisations to not wait for the government to start working on a more sustainable model of doing business
Al Mazrouei pointed that the UAE is seeing a 'notable growth' in the EV market
The country aims to accelerate work on adopting modern solutions for agriculture and nutrition at local and global levels, as part of its Year of Sustainability
The clip, shared by Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan, reflects the Dubai Ruler's marksmanship and love for the recreational activity
Popular app TikTok has placed certain restrictions and conditions on kids under the age of 13