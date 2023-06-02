UAE: Have you seen this large blue whale in Dubai?

It is aimed at raising awareness on the importance of nature conservation, and is made from over 8,000 plastic bottles and 1,000 plastic bags

by Angel Tesorero Published: Fri 2 Jun 2023, 12:15 PM

An 18-metre blue whale crafted from plastic bottles and bags is on display at Dubai’s only indoor tropical rainforest with a strong message highlighting the urgent need for sustainable practices and waste reduction.

Ahead of the World Environment Day on June 5, The Green Planet has partnered with GEMS Legacy School to put on display the life-size blue whale made from over 8,000 plastic bottles and 1,000 plastic bags. It took more than 800 hours to build the life-size sculpture aimed at raising awareness on the importance of nature conservation.

The official unveiling of the blue whale will take place on Monday, June 5, and it will be open for public viewing for free until June 30.

From waste to wonder

“We aim to inspire guests to take action towards waste reduction and encourage sustainable practices in their everyday lives,” said Sara Stevens, director of operations and curator at The Green Planet.

She added: “The joint effort of students and teachers in creating the magnificent blue whale artefact using recyclable materials is a testament to the power of education and creativity in promoting sustainability.”

Asha Alexander, CEO and principal of GEMS Legacy School, for her part, noted: “The collaborative effort to create the awe-inspiring blue whale artefact, ingeniously crafted from discarded plastic, involved the dedicated participation of students and teachers from multiple GEMS Education schools. Our ongoing commitment to embedding climate literacy in schools has garnered recognition, positioning us as UN CC (UN Climate Change): Learn Champions. The inspiring GEMS story will be proudly shared at the 60th anniversary of UNITAR (United Nations Institute for Training and Research) in Geneva this October.”

Predator in the sea

According to World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the ocean giants are being impacted by the deadliest predator in the sea, that is plastic pollution.

“Plastic waste pollutes every corner of the ocean, threatens marine wildlife, and even ends up in the seafood we eat. From our local beaches to remote tropical islands and polar regions, plastic is choking our oceans and killing wildlife. It is the most visible example of human impact on our seas,” noted WWF on its website.

Ocean plastic pollution harms marine life in two ways: through ingestion and entanglement. Currently, more than 11 million metric tonnes of plastic are flowing into the ocean each year. Globally, more than 240 wildlife species, including whales, are known to have ingested plastic, which can result in internal injuries and death

There is an alarming forecast that by 2050, there could be more plastic in the sea by weight than fish.

Reduce, reuse and recycle

By displaying the blue whale, The Green Planet and GEMS Legacy School are inviting everyone to join in committing to the principles of ‘Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle’. “Together, let us embrace sustainable practices and make a positive impact on our planet. Be part of the movement towards a greener, more sustainable future.”

ALSO READ: