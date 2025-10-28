UAE’s first Green Licence explained: What it means for sustainable businesses

The UAE on Tuesday unveiled its first Green Licence — a pioneering framework designed to attract and empower eco-conscious businesses — as part of the launch of the country’s first Green Innovation District at Expo City Dubai.

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority, announced the initiative during the launch of the Green Innovation District, calling it a key milestone in the UAE’s green transformation journey and a symbol of how economic opportunity and ecological responsibility can flourish side by side.

“As a Green Innovation District, we offer a range of light industrial and urban farming costs, which, along with its commercial spaces, form a sustainable, interconnected community — a vibrant living ecosystem where economic opportunity and ecological responsibility flourish side by side,” Al Hashimy said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

She added that the newly introduced Green Licence — the nation’s first — would provide “a host of benefits for eco-conscious businesses", including access to an on-site Green Intellectual Property Office designed to support innovation and attract sustainable enterprises from around the world.

The official highlighted that the Green Licence and Innovation District are part of Expo City Dubai’s broader vision to position itself as a global hub for sustainability-driven enterprises, innovation, and research — reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in building a resilient, net-zero future.

“Expo City Dubai, a city-wide test bed for nature and the first in the nation, is the natural home for this groundbreaking initiative,” Al Hashimy noted. “Our unmatched commitment to green standards and innovation provides the perfect environment for businesses to trial, scale and succeed — from Tera, our next-generation design centerpiece for biodiversity, liveability, and conservation, to our powerful global partnerships, we are exemplifying the vast potential of a future-ready urban ecosystem.”

Al Hashimy expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, founding partners, local government departments, and existing members of the Expo City Dubai business community for their commitment to advancing clean energy and decarbonization.

“Together, we are creating a model for the future — a catalyst for sustainable growth and a place where both business and the environment can thrive,” she said.