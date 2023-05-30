UAE: Electric vehicles necessary for growth of smart, sustainable cities, says Masdar official

The newly launched unit, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, shall reach Lebanon from Dubai by mid-June 2023
Electric vehicles are necessary for smart and sustainable cities to grow, Masdar City’s head of master planning said during the Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit (EVIS) 2023 that is currently underway in Abu Dhabi.
The event sheds light on the latest EV innovations, creative solutions, and challenges that stand in the way of a mass transition to electric vehicles.
During a presentation titled: ‘Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Development in the Middle East’, Lukas Sokol noted that Masdar City has incorporated electric vehicles in its mobility infrastructure to support its vision of a healthy, modern, and eco-friendly city. In 2008, the city introduced its personal rapid transport (PRT) electric vehicles, which transport passengers in four-person pods on an underground track from the city’s North Car Park to the downtown core, called the podium. They were considered the first publicly accessible autonomous EVs.
“We refer to the first-generation PRT as the history of the future. It has been in operation for 15 years and has carried over two million people.”
The use of EVs at Masdar City continued to evolve. The second generation of PRT, called Navya, transports people on top of the podium, which is car-free, and interacts with the public realm.
“We are still exploring PRT 3.0, which we would like to see drive on main streets and not be limited to Masdar City.”
Sokol noted that EVs are ideal for smart, multi-functional, neighbourhood-based cities.
“While EVs may not be ideal for long road trips given the challenges of charging en-route, EVs are perfect for commuting to and from work, and for taking care of day-to-day needs given they can be charged at home.”
In addition to introducing PRT and being the first location in the world to offer Tesla for car-sharing through Ekar app, Masdar City has kept its various business, academic and residential assets within close proximity to encourage walking, cycling, and scootering as primary mobility options.
“When a city facilitates walking as a primary option, it automatically becomes more sustainable. But given that it may not be realistic for entire cities to be walkable today, cities that want to be smart and sustainable need to factor EVs into the equation,” Sokol added.
ALSO READ:
The newly launched unit, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, shall reach Lebanon from Dubai by mid-June 2023
The mother also named her son Fazza, after Dubai's Crown Prince, after his support to her daughter's treatment
Training is offered by a team of world-class professionals, including national, European and world champions, and personal trainers
The Minister of Economy called on organisations to not wait for the government to start working on a more sustainable model of doing business
Al Mazrouei pointed that the UAE is seeing a 'notable growth' in the EV market
The country aims to accelerate work on adopting modern solutions for agriculture and nutrition at local and global levels, as part of its Year of Sustainability
The clip, shared by Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan, reflects the Dubai Ruler's marksmanship and love for the recreational activity
Popular app TikTok has placed certain restrictions and conditions on kids under the age of 13