UAE authority seizes 19 illegal bird-hunting devices

Nineteen illegal bird-hunting devices were confiscated by the Fujairah Environment Authority in a recent operation aimed at preserving local wildlife, the authority announced on Saturday.

The authority was alerted by a report from a visitor in the area who noticed suspicious sounds associated with hunting equipment. The individual then alerted the Fujairah Environment Authority through its 24-hour emergency hotline (800368), designed to respond to urgent environmental concerns.

Upon receiving the report, the Biodiversity Team responded, conducting a detailed survey of the area and surrounding sites. This led to the discovery of 19 devices, hidden by unknown individuals in inconspicuous locations, used to attract and hunt birds for personal gain.

