Sat, Nov 15, 2025

UAE: New system for public to report environmental violations launched in RAK

After residents to contact the authority through a dedicated phone line, a specialised team responds immediately to reports of violations such as bird hunting or activities that harm local trees

Published: Sat 15 Nov 2025, 11:25 AM

Residents in Ras Al Khaimah can now report environmental violations directly through a service recently launched by the Environment Protection and Development Authority (EPDA). 

The system is designed to curb harmful practices and strengthen community involvement in protecting local wildlife and natural habitats.

Moza Al Mehairi, EPDA assistant director general, told Khaleej Times that the initiative aims to encourage the public to flag activities that may threaten biodiversity or disrupt the ecological balance.

She noted that the system plays a key role in safeguarding vulnerable migratory species, including the stone-curlew birds, which remain at risk due to illegal hunting and other harmful practices.

Al Mehairi explained that many of the past violations involved the use of unlicensed bird-hunting devices. “Some people use devices that emit bird sounds to attract them, making it easier to trap them using cages,” she said, adding that such practices are prohibited and pose a direct threat to wildlife.

She said the authority has long been implementing initiatives to reduce such violations, and that these efforts continue throughout the year. “The aim is to minimise behaviours that could affect environmental balance. Some individuals hunt randomly, and this creates pressure on local species,” she said.

According to Al Mehairi, the authority has observed various types of violations over the years. However, due to regulatory measures, awareness campaigns, and community cooperation, the number of offences has steadily declined. “Indicators show a clear drop in violations,” she said.

The reporting mechanism enables residents to contact the authority through a dedicated phone line, where a specialised team responds immediately to reports. “People reach out to us, and the team goes out right away to address the case,” she said, noting that community awareness has played a major role in reducing harmful practices.

Al Mehairi stressed that violations are not limited to bird hunting. The system also targets activities that harm local trees, natural habitats, and native species, particularly in areas rich in biodiversity, such as Ras Al Khaimah’s mangrove forests. “Mangrove trees are an essential part of our natural environment, and protecting them is a priority,” she said, emphasising the importance of preserving all local species and ecosystems.

The EPDA said the public reporting service is part of a broader effort to build a more environmentally conscious community and protect Ras Al Khaimah’s unique ecological landscape.