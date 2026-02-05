Video: Protected bird of prey rescued from trap by Fujairah authorities

Authorities in the UAE have pulled off a heroic rescue of a bird of prey, trapped on a farm located within Wadi Wurayah National Park Biosphere Reserve.

This incident took towards the end of 2025.

The Fujairah Environment Agency received a report from a farmer about a large bird trapped on his farm. The biodiversity team went to the farm immediately and found an Oriental Honey Buzzard, also known as Pernis ptilorhynchus, in extremely poor health.

Serious health condition

Further clinical examinations revealed that the bird was unable to feed itself due to serious health complications sustained during its migration, which had left it severely weakened.

The Fujairah Environment Authority collaborated with a veterinary clinic specialising in the rehabilitation of predatory birds. The bird was hospitalised for 90 days to receive intensive veterinary care. The long duration of the hospital stay was due to the complexity of his health condition and the time required for full recovery.

The bird remained under continuous supervision by top specialists until it regained its strength and ability to feed and fly sufficiently to live independently in the wild.

The agency’s wild biodiversity team also conducted vital and physical examinations, including body weight and external body measurements, before attaching an official identification ring. This documents its passage as part of ongoing efforts to monitor and protect birds of prey in the Wadi Wurayah National Park Biosphere Reserve — which is a key stop on the bird migration route.

Release into the wild

The day the bird was released into the wild coincided with World Wetlands Day.

Aseilah Abdullah Al Moalla, Director-General of the Fujairah Environment Authority, along with Dr. Ali Al Hammoudi, Director of the Biodiversity Department, field teams, and veterinarians, witnessed the release of the Oriental Honey Buzzard (Pernis ptilorhynchus) after obtaining the veterinary approval.

Al Moalla expressed her gratitude to the citizen who immediately reported the bird's sighting and contributed to saving its life. She said that this reflects the environmental culture of Fujairah, and the community's firm commitment to protecting the environment and its natural habitats.

The Oriental Honey Buzzard (Pernis ptilorhynchus) is a migratory bird of prey that passes through the UAE during its seasonal migration.

Despite its name, it feeds primarily on insects, especially wasp and bee larvae, and plays an important role in maintaining ecological balance.

This species is protected under the environmental laws of the UAE, and its presence highlights the importance of safe migration paths and protected natural habitats, such as Wadi Wurayah National Park Biosphere Reserve.