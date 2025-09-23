UAE: Oil spill quickly contained on Khor Fakkan beach

An oil spill spotted along the Khorfakkan Corniche beach was quickly contained and cleaned, thanks to the rapid response of Khorfakkan Municipality.

The oil was detected by the municipality’s Environment Department, which immediately mobilised teams to contain and clean the affected area. The quick response was carried out in coordination with other municipal departments and under the direct instructions of the municipality’s director.

Officials said the clean-up was completed efficiently to protect both beachgoers and marine life.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Khorfakkan Municipality also praised Bee’ah for providing equipment and specialized field teams to assist in the operation. The partnership, they said, highlights the importance of joint efforts in addressing environmental challenges and improving emergency response.

This is not the first time Khorfakkan has faced such a challenge. In July, the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) reported a similar oil spill affecting Al Lulayyah and Al Zubarah beaches, which was also successfully contained before causing significant damage.

What's an oil spill?

An oil spill is the release of liquid petroleum hydrocarbon into the environment, the marine ecosystem in particular. These liquids could be crude oil and refined petroleum products like gasoline and diesel.