  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Sep 23, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 1, 1447 | Fajr 04:51 | DXB mist.png33.2°C

UAE: Oil spill quickly contained on Khor Fakkan beach

Officials said the clean-up was completed efficiently to protect both beachgoers and marine life

Published: Tue 23 Sept 2025, 10:21 PM

Top Stories

UAE: Paid parking announced in some schools in Al Ain

UAE: Paid parking announced in some schools in Al Ain

Dubai: Drones deployed to bring fire under control in Al Barsha building

Dubai: Drones deployed to bring fire under control in Al Barsha building

Saudi Arabia announces the passing of its Grand Mufti

Saudi Arabia announces the passing of its Grand Mufti

An oil spill spotted along the Khorfakkan Corniche beach was quickly contained and cleaned, thanks to the rapid response of Khorfakkan Municipality.

The oil was detected by the municipality’s Environment Department, which immediately mobilised teams to contain and clean the affected area. The quick response was carried out in coordination with other municipal departments and under the direct instructions of the municipality’s director.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Dubai: How play therapy helps children express emotions, heal after abuse

thumb-image

UAE: Paid parking announced in some schools in Al Ain

thumb-image

LipSync introduces AI tool that turns photos into talking videos

thumb-image

Abu Dhabi launches region’s first joint AI and robotics lab with Nvidia

thumb-image

Dubai: What changes in will can a couple make after parting ways?

 

Officials said the clean-up was completed efficiently to protect both beachgoers and marine life.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Khorfakkan Municipality also praised Bee’ah for providing equipment and specialized field teams to assist in the operation. The partnership, they said, highlights the importance of joint efforts in addressing environmental challenges and improving emergency response.

This is not the first time Khorfakkan has faced such a challenge. In July, the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) reported a similar oil spill affecting Al Lulayyah and Al Zubarah beaches, which was also successfully contained before causing significant damage.

What's an oil spill?

An oil spill is the release of liquid petroleum hydrocarbon into the environment, the marine ecosystem in particular. These liquids could be crude oil and refined petroleum products like gasoline and diesel.