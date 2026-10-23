UAE confirms oil spill off UAQ beaches as cause for smell reported in several emirates

After residents reported odours in Sharjah, Ajman, and Umm Al Quwain, the UAE's Ministry of Climate Change and Environment revealed a tanker oil spill was detected, affecting Umm Al Quwain’s beaches.

All beaches and coastal areas in the emirate have been temporarily closed until teams complete assessments, and identify safety and marine protection measures, the ministry said.

The odours "pose no health risk" to residents, the ministry confirmed. After the spill was detected, teams immediately began containment, cordoning, cleanup and remediation to limit environmental impact, MOCCAE said.

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The work took place in coordination with local and federal authorities.

MOCCAE said precautionary coastal surveys, monitoring and assessments are continuing to gauge impacts and protect the marine environment.

The ministry urged fishermen and sea users are urged to follow authorities’ instructions and avoid fishing in affected areas. The public was urged to rely on official channels, avoid rumours, and follow official updates on the measures taken, and other developments, by the ministry.