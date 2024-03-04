New 'Dubai Farms' initiative launched to support Emirati farmers

The three-bedroom penthouse is at Nobu Residences on Saadiyat Island
A new initiative has been launched in Dubai to boost its agricultural sector. Named 'Dubai Farms', the programme seeks to support Emirati farmers and advance sustainable farming.
It was announced on Monday, March 5, by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. In a post on X, he said that the intiative comes under the leadership of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and is in alignment with the Dubai Social Agenda 33.
The programme will offer the following:
1. Farming consultation services
2. Required, regular lab testing
3. Contracts with specialised distributors of farming products
4. A new farmers' association
5. Subsidised farming supplies
6. Pest control services
7. A 'Best Home Garden' competition
8. Farming festivals and seasonal farmers' market events
ALSO READ:
The three-bedroom penthouse is at Nobu Residences on Saadiyat Island
Despite the challenging circumstances, Ashraf's family played a crucial role in supporting the care plan, contributing to his remarkable recovery
Gold prices traded sideways after traders reacted to the stronger-than-expected US inflation data last week
Sheikh Hamdan also approved an affordable housing policy along with a project to boost start-ups in the city
University students in the Emirates run Korean clubs, wear their makeup, learn their language and visit the country for gigs
Across the Emirates, there are treatment centres to ensure necessary interventions for narcotic addict
The eatery violated Abu Dhabi's law regarding food in the emirate
The total number of patients and accompanying family members received by hospitals in the UAE has reached 1,154