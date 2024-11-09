Meet 2 young Emiratis who will represent UAE in fight for climate action at COP29

Hamid Al Bastaki and Reem Al Mansoori. Photos: Supplied

Two young Emiratis are representing the UAE at the upcoming COP29. Hamid Al Bastaki and Reem Al Mansoori — both youth leaders who are passionate eco-warriors — are set to take the stage at the climate summit in Azerbaijian.

Delegates from around the world will convene in Baku, Azerbaijian, from November 11 to 22 for crucial negotiations, dynamic discussions, and global collaboration — all focused on tackling the climate crisis with urgency and ambition.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Reem and Hamid, both prominent figures in Masdar’s Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S) initiative, will play an integral role in the event as youth ambassadors, contributing their perspectives to critical global conversations on climate change.

They will engage in dialogue sessions and workshops alongside representatives from other countries, working to amplify the role of young people in shaping decisions at the summit.

An innovator

Hamid Al Bastaki, a 21-year-old student taking up engineering systems and management at Khalifa University in Abu Dhabi, is dedicated to merging engineering principles with sustainable practices. As an ambassador for the UAE National Identity, he actively promotes Emirati values.

The Sharjah-based youth is an innovator, too. He has created Orion AI, an AI-powered chatbot designed to assist entrepreneurs in navigating business challenges while promoting sustainable practices.

Hamid said his experience with Masdar's sustainability programme has been "profoundly impactful, both personally and professionally".

"The programme's emphasis on providing access to a global network of peers, industry experts, and mentors has expanded my understanding of the sustainability landscape, providing a platform to amplify my voice at international events like COP28," he said.

He urges other young people to actively seek out opportunities like Y4S. "Embrace global collaboration, never underestimate your potential to drive change, and remember that the future of sustainability depends on our collective action."

A climate action advocate

Reem Al Mansoori, a 24-year-old graduate of Zayed University with a degree in international studies, is a notable researcher in political economy. Her focus on government intervention in sovereign wealth funds has earned her recognition at international conferences, including the British Conference of Undergraduate Research.

Reem's involvement as a CNN Fellow and her role as a peer educator with the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena) further showcase her commitment to climate education.

Selected for the I ACT Peer Educator programme, she delivers workshops on critical climate issues, reflecting her dedication to fostering awareness and action within her community.

Reem explained her motivation for joining Y4S: "I was particularly drawn to the initiative because of its emphasis on empowering young people as key drivers of the global sustainability agenda."

"The programme's mission to provide accessible education, build meaningful partnerships, and equip youth with essential skills for the future deeply resonated with my goals," she said.

She emphasises the programmes impact on her growth: "Y4S has broadened my understanding of the multifaceted nature of sustainability and equipped me with practical skills through workshops and site visits." Reem encourages other youth to seek out opportunities like Y4S. "Be proactive ... and never underestimate the power of collaboration. The sustainability field thrives on diverse perspectives and collective action." What is Y4S? Both Hamid and Reem’s participation in COP29 highlights the vital role of youth in the global sustainability movement. As Masdar opens applications for the 2025 cohort of Y4S, the UAE’s future leaders are poised to drive impactful change in the realm of climate action. Established in 2016, the Y4S initiative aims to engage one million young individuals by 2030 through a blended learning experience. It focuses on raising awareness about the skills needed for future jobs in sustainability via programmes such as the Future Sustainability Leaders and Sustainability Ambassadors. Supported by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, Y4S aligns with the UAE’s Principles of the 50 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs). Since its inception, more than 38,000 young people, aged 18 to 35, have participated in various activities. ALSO READ: UAE says work is 'far from over' ahead of passing on COP presidency to Azerbaijan UAE agenda at COP29: Climate financing, follow up on last year's pledges