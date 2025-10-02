'Made in Russia' at Wetex 2025: Practical innovation for energy, water and food security

This year, Russia will be present with a strong, unified delegation of 30 companies certified under the national brand ‘Made in Russia’.

One of the outstanding participants is the national brand ‘Made in Russia’. Come and discover ‘Made in Russia’ at Wetex - the exhibition is open until October 2.

Backed by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, the event will gather global leaders in sustainability, infrastructure and green technology, including a number of top-tier Russian companies.

The national brand ‘Made in Russia’ is more than just a label - it’s a promise. A promise that each product is crafted with care, tested against the highest standards, and stamped for environmental responsibility. Buyers in the Emirates know they’re getting partners who put trust, transparency, and long-term commitment above all else. Most products under the national brand ‘Made in Russia’ have passed strict evaluation, receiving an official certificate.

Every step - production, quality checks, delivery, and environmental standards - is carefully verified. The result is a mark of reliability that opens doors for Russian exporters and offers peace of mind for the UAE importers.

In 2024, Russian companies under the ‘Made in Russia’ brand already made a strong impression at Wetex. Their two-hall pavilion attracted high-level visitors, including Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum. For 2025, ‘Made in Russia’ returns with even more advanced technologies and a clear focus: building lasting partnerships rooted in innovation, sustainability, and mutual benefit.

Trade between Russia and the UAE is booming. In 2024, turnover hit $11.5 billion, up nearly five per cent from the year before. The first quarter of 2025 saw an impressive 76 per cent jump, showing deepening ties, shared priorities in energy and food security, and growing trust in Russian technology.

At Wetex 2025, ‘Made in Russia’ exposition will highlight solutions in four main areas:

Energy: Smart and reliable technologies like wind power, energy-saving systems, smart switchgear, automation for factories, digital substation equipment, gas piston and diesel generator technologies, and engineering services for energy infrastructure.

Water Treatment: High-efficiency filtration, reverse osmosis, multi-stage systems, and custom solutions for cities and industries - all designed to deliver clean water, even in the most challenging settings.

Waste Management and Recycling: Innovative systems powered by artificial intelligence, including reverse vending machines and integrated recycling platforms to help cities and businesses reduce waste and recover valuable resources.

Agriculture and Infrastructure: Indoor farming tech that helps grow more food using less water and space, fleet tracking systems, heat-resistant insulation, advanced fuel systems, and smart AI tools for managing human resources.

Some standout Russian companies under ‘Made in Russia’ certification participate in Wetex, including Akvatoriya LLC, leader in water filtration; Aquabright LLC, offering tough, high-performance filters sold in over 20 countries; and Emerald Ecotechnologies, known for eco-friendly electrochemical disinfection and their patented AQUACHLOR systems. These companies will be present on Wetex for all three days, so the UAE businesses have the opportunity to meet them and discuss opportunities for cooperation.



‘Made in Russia’ is a strategic network that brings together top producers, ensures global competitiveness, and builds trust worldwide. For the UAE, it means easy access to quality, certified technologies in areas like food production and energy, backed by long-term partnership and transparency.

The participation of the national brand ‘Made in Russia’ in Wetex is of special importance. Here we showcase Russia’s best developments and innovations in renewable energy, water management, and environmental technologies. Our goal is not only to demonstrate the competitiveness of Russian companies, but also to highlight their commitment to contributing to sustainable development and global technological progress. We are confident that ‘Made in Russia’ exposition will lay the foundation for new partnerships with businesses and government institutions in the UAE and across the Middle East, enabling us to shape an environmentally responsible and innovative future together.

The future looks bright with more festival-fairs, exhibitions, and a growing digital footprint. That's why ‘Made in Russia’ is quickly becoming a real mark of excellence here in the Emirates — a true blend of quality, innovation, and trust. With both nations focused on sustainable growth and tech leadership, this partnership is only getting stronger. Get ready for Wetex 2025: ‘Made in Russia’ won't just be showcasing products, but the proven, practical solutions we'll need to tackle tomorrow's challenges.

Najibullo Jabbori, Chief Representative of the Russian national brand ‘Made in Russia’.