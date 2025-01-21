Look: How UAE farmer built farm that has 'everything', fed family for 14 years

KT photos: Neeraj Murali

Mohammed Mahfouz, an Emirati farmer and entrepreneur, has made remarkable strides toward self-sufficiency, especially during the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. Over the past 14 years, the 49-year-old has built a thriving farm in Abu Dhabi, providing his family with a steady supply of fresh produce, meat, poultry, dairy, fruits, vegetables, and honey.

Through his hard work, Mohammed has transformed Al Shahad Farm into a model of sustainability and food security. "If every family had a self-sufficient farm, it would help the country achieve self-sufficiency," Mohammed said.

During the pandemic, when many were working and studying remotely, Mohammed and his family took the opportunity to relocate to their integrated farm. There, they lived off the land, consuming livestock, fish, and crops grown on-site. “We took advantage of the situation and moved to the farm. We had eggs, yogurt, and ghee,” he shared.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The pandemic also led to increased local demand for agricultural products, as restrictions on imports caused shortages and higher prices. This shift allowed Mohammed to sell his farm's produce at favourable rates while simultaneously increasing production to meet local needs.

Although he has worked in sales for an oil company for 25 years, his passion for farming is what drives him. For him, farming is more than just a business; it's a fulfilling hobby. “I love nature, and even when I travel, I prefer exploring agricultural fields and the countryside rather than cities,” he shared.

Mohammed Mahfouz

His love for farming led him to buy the farm for around Dh700,000, incurring an additional Dh2 million in construction costs. He purchased the farm in 2010 and mentioned significant expenses to build housing for his family and employees, along with facilities for livestock, a net house, and a greenhouse.

Sustainable farming practices

Mohammed’s commitment to sustainability goes beyond growing food; it extends to how he manages waste. He recycles food scraps into fertiliser and uses natural methods like light traps to reduce harmful pests, avoiding chemical pesticides.

"We grow a variety of crops, including vegetables and fruits, with a focus on improving productivity through annual updates to our farming practices,” he added.

Spanning 19,488sqm, Mohammed’s farm operates with two water sources: government-supplied water and water from private wells, which is desalinated to reduce salinity. The farm's feed mix includes 10 per cent barley and preserved corn, ensuring the animals receive adequate nutrition.

With 13 years of experience in agriculture and animal husbandry, Mohammed has built a team of six workers and is assisted by an Egyptian employee with lifelong experience in farming. “The farm aims to be productive while keeping costs low, and I have been seeing profits for several years,” he said.

Personal commitment

Over the years, Mohammed has gained valuable experience, which has led to ongoing improvements on the farm. His farm has expanded to include 35 palm trees and over than 400 Sidr trees that produce Sidr honey. It also grows bananas, dates, carrots, cabbage, corn, tomatoes, peppers, onions, hibiscus, figs, mangoes, sugarcane, and dragon fruit—all of which are sold directly to customers.

Despite his farm’s growing value, Mohammed remains committed to his vision, saying, “I love my farm, and even if I were offered Dh3 million to sell it, I wouldn’t consider it. This farm is an investment that continues to grow in value each year.”

“I am constantly improving the farm, focusing on reducing costs and boosting productivity while expanding agricultural opportunities to ensure sustainable benefits,” he added.

A variety of animals The farm is home to a variety of animals, including sheep of Saudi and Omani origin, Dutch cows, turkeys, pigeons, and chickens. Mohammed also raises goats, ducks, and fish, while engaging in beekeeping. To support his livestock, he employs hydroponics to grow barley for animal feed, a water-efficient method that uses nutrient-rich water instead of soil. “My goal is to achieve zero waste. I feed the animals fruits that are not fit for human consumption and corn leaves. In addition to the feed provided by the government, I also secure food through hydroponics, using food scraps as fertiliser,” he explained. ALSO READ: UAE to help residents grow their own fruits, vegetables in home gardens Meet the UAE citizen who built a 'healing farm' where rehab patients can ‘mentally rest’