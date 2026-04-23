Look: Green sea turtles released after being rescued in Fujairah

Fujairah has released several green sea turtles back into the ocean after they were rescued and rehabilitated by local teams.

Of the world's seven remaining sea turtle species, five are found in UAE waters. The hawksbill turtle is the only species known to nest annually along the country's western coast. Along the entire eastern coast, only three verified nesting records have ever been documented — none of them in Fujairah — making this a rare occurrence.

Tracking sensors have been fitted to the released turtles (Chelonia mydas) to monitor their routes and identify preferred nesting grounds. This data will inform conservation strategies and support scientific research into the behaviour of endangered species in the wild.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The initiative is part of a joint research project, funded by Atlantis The Palm Group, to study turtle behaviour and track migration patterns.

The project aims to generate data in support of marine conservation and habitat restoration, as part of a strategic plan for Fujairah's marine environment. This begins with the rehabilitation of sea turtle sites through coral reef cultivation, undertaken in partnership with international organisations and local community volunteers, to achieve ecological balance and protect the region's marine life.

Take a look at these images from their release:

The release site was chosen for its proximity to Fujairah's marine protected areas, and in recognition of Naäma Beach Villas & Spa's support for environmental activities. The resort is an active partner of the Environment Authority in protecting sea turtle nesting sites along Fujairah's shores.

Fujairah's Environment Authority has reminded the public that three toll-free hotlines — 800TURTLE, 800 887853, and 800368 — are available for reporting stranded, sick, or injured sea turtles in Fujairah.