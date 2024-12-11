Look: Bryde’s whale spotted near Fujairah port guided back to migration path

The Fujairah Environment Authority, in collaboration with the Port of Fujairah, Fujairah Research Centre, and Yas SeaWorld Research and Rescue Centre, successfully guided a Bryde’s whale from the baleen species back to its migration path after it was spotted near the Port of Fujairah a few days ago.

Experts and researchers from the four entities conducted scientific studies and marine surveys to assess the whale’s health, behaviour, and vital functions while monitoring seawater quality in its vicinity. The tests confirmed that the whale was in good health with normal vital functions.

The monitoring, research, and rescue operations carried out around the clock by dedicated teams helped ensure the whale’s safety and smooth return to its migration route, preventing any impact on or from navigation activities at the Port of Fujairah.

Experts in the marine environment and marine mammal behaviour employed advanced technologies to ensure this exceptional case is handled with precision and professionalism.

“This kind of operation requires coordinated efforts and close collaboration among relevant entities to handle the situation professionally and avoid compromising Fujairah’s environmental security,” Aseela Al Mualla, Director of the Fujairah Environment Authority, said.

“Whales are among the largest and most magnificent marine creatures that help maintain ecological balance. Their presence along Fujairah’s coasts is a clear indication of the region’s healthy marine environment and unique biodiversity.