Khor Fakkan temporarily closes Al Lulu’iya Beach after oil slicks detected

Al Lulu’iya Beach in Khor Fakkan has been temporarily closed after oil slicks were detected along the shoreline, Khor Fakkan Municipality announced on Monday, November 9.

The closure was announced as a precautionary measure to protect beachgoers and ensure public safety. Authorities have urged the public to cooperate and follow safety instructions while the beach remains closed, but did not provide further details on the circumstances surrounding the closure.

In its latest update on October 30, UAE UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reported a "noticeable decline" in pollution intensity, as technical teams continued cleanup operations for an oil spill first detected in satellite imagery off the coast of Umm Al Quwain earlier that month. The ministry said the slick was then concentrated off Umm Al Quwain, extending partially towards coastal areas in Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Sharjah.

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Before the oil spill was officially confirmed, residents in Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain had reported noticing a strong, fuel-like smell for several days.

The ministry later assured residents that the reported odours posed no health risk.

The spill followed an accident involving oil tanker Gem No. 2 in UAE territorial waters. The ministry said the leak had been stopped at its source and efforts were underway to contain and treat its effects.

No new oil spill detected

While cleanup operations continued, authorities said their latest field assessments on October 30 had found no new oil spill from the tanker.

Maritime and aerial surveillance, along with satellite imagery, were being used to monitor the affected waters and identify any further developments. Teams were also working to repair damaged parts of the tanker, restore some of its operational systems and assess the safety of its structure.

The incident also prompted questions about the safety of drinking water. UAE's Union Water and Electricity Company said safety and quality of drinking water are a top priority; and that proactive measures have been taken to enhance the safety of the water production system.

These include monitoring the quality of seawater at the intakes, examining the produced and distributed water, and verifying its compliance with the approved requirements before pumping it into the network, the body said, adding that these precautionary measures will not affect the water supply to its beneficiaries.

Closure of beaches in the UAE

Temporary beach closures have been among the measures taken by authorities as they monitor coastal waters and work to prevent pollution from spreading.

The UAE has previously clarified that the temporary closure of beaches and coastal areas is a precautionary measure and does not necessarily mean pollution has been detected at every affected location.

It also confirmed that fish and food products available in UAE markets remain safe for human consumption, highlighting the country's food safety monitoring system.

Which beaches have been closed?

The oil spill has prompted temporary beach closures across several northern emirates as authorities work to prevent further pollution and assess affected coastal areas.