  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Oct 31, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 9, 1447 | Fajr 05:07 | DXB weather-sun.svg29.1°C

Global ESG Awards third edition recognising leaders shaping a sustainable future

Honouring global champions of change celebrating innovation inclusion and impact in sustainability

Published: Fri 31 Oct 2025, 9:20 AM

  • Partner Content

The Global ESG Awards marked its third edition, drawing unprecedented participation from across the world. Held on October 2, 2025, at the Al Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, Dubai, the event welcomed both government ministries and private organisations, underscoring the growing importance of sustainability and ESG leadership across sectors.

The awards brought together 170 delegates representing over 35 companies from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Egypt, and India. The focus was on recognising achievements that contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) and national sustainability priorities.

Participating organisations followed a structured process that involved three key stages: sharing detailed information about their ESG initiatives, evaluation of their submissions based on defined criteria, and final presentation and interaction with the expert jury panel, ensuring that the awards were given to organisations with genuine achievements and measurable impact.

The recognitions were presented in two awards – Gold and Platinum – and the winners of the 2025 Global ESG Awards are as follows: 

Gold award winners 2025

  • Agthia Group PJSC – Renewable Energy Integration

  • AJi Group – Sustainable Community/City and Green Buildings

  • Ajman Municipality and Planning Department – Climate Change Adaptation

  • Al Shirawi Equipment Co – Renewable Energy Integration

  • Aster DM Healthcare Ltd – Terrestrial biodiversity conservation and/or afforestation

  • Asyad Shipping – Women Empowerment

  • Crown Emirates Co – Promoting Circular Economy

  • Drydocks World – Safeguarding marine biodiversity

  • Ecocoast – Partnerships for Sustainable Development

  • EMIRATES District Cooling (EMICOOL) LLC – Innovations that Foster Sustainability

  • EMSTEEL Group – Climate Change Mitigation

  • EMSTEEL Group – Sustainability/CSR Team of the year

  • Fertiglobe Plc – Innovations that Foster Sustainability

  • Labotel Workers Village – Supporting economically weaker sections

  • Middle East Paper Company (MEPCO) – Generating employment and promoting a decent work culture

  • Mu Gamma – Water Conservation Initiatives

  • National Center for Waste management – Sustainability/CSR Team of the year

  • National Center for Waste management – Partnerships for Sustainable Development

  • Oman Flour Mills S.A.O.G. – Education and Awareness Programme

  • Saudi Awwal Bank – Enhancing Organisational Resilience Through Risk Control

  • Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority – Health and Well-being Programmes

  • Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority – Sustainable Workforce Practices

  • Standard Chartered Bank in partnership – Resource Optimisation

  • Suzlon Energy Limited – Climate Change Mitigation

  • Suzlon Energy Limited (Nishtha Gupta) – Sustainability/CSR Professional of the Year

  • The Eclipse Hotel Apartment – Sustainable Hospitality Leadership Award

  • Xceed – Integrating People of determination/Differently abled

Platinum award winners 2025

  • ADNOC Distribution – Women Empowerment

  • Agthia Group PJSC – Education and Awareness Programme

  • Agthia Group PJSC – Generating Employment and Promoting a Decent Work Environment

  • Agthia Group PJSC – Sustainability/CSR Team of the Year

  • AJI Group (Rana Ziad M. Ali) – Sustainability/CSR Professional of the Year

  • Ajman Municipality and Planning Department – Integrating People of Determination

  • Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort – Sustainable Hospitality Leadership Award

  • Arada Developments LLC – Supporting Economically Weaker Sections

  • Asyad Shipping – Climate Change Mitigation

  • Aster DM Healthcare Ltd – Water Conservation Initiatives

  • Aster DM Healthcare – Sustainability/CSR Team of the Year

  • Dubai Holding – Promoting Circular Economy

  • e& Etisalat – Sustainable Community/City and Green Buildings

  • Emirates Global Aluminum – Safeguarding Marine Biodiversity

  • Emirates Global Aluminum – Terrestrial Biodiversity Conservation and Afforestation Initiatives

  • Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) LLC – Renewable Energy Integration

  • Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi – Climate Change Adaptation

  • EsyaSoft Holding Ltd – Sustainable Workforce Practices

  • Holdal Group – Health and Well-being Programmes

  • Mazoon Dairy – Resource Optimisation

  • Middle East Paper Company (MEPCO) – Enhancing Organisational Resilience Through Risk Control

  • Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture – Partnerships for Sustainable Development 

The success of the Global ESG Awards was made possible with the valued support of our sponsors – Agile Advisors, AJI Group, Emirates Global Aluminum (EGA), and EMSTEEL Group Their commitment to support ESG and sustainability initiatives played a vital role in bringing this edition to life, and we extend our sincere gratitude for their contribution.

"The Global ESG Awards honour those who understand that sustainability is not a choice, but a responsibility. True leadership is defined by the lasting impact we create for both business and the planet,” said Atul Gulati, facilitator.

As part of its ongoing commitment to recognising leadership and impact, the event also celebrated Emirati Women’s Day by honouring 40 inspiring women who are shaping the nation’s future through their leadership, resilience and positive influence.

Looking ahead, the Global ESG Awards remains dedicated to providing a premier platform that recognises organisations and individuals for their outstanding contributions to sustainability and ESG excellence. Through such initiatives, the platform aims to foster collaboration, innovation and shared responsibility towards a more sustainable world.

As more companies embrace this journey, the awards continue to stand as a beacon, motivating organisations worldwide to champion sustainability and create a lasting positive impact.

For participation, partnerships, or further details, contact: info@globalesgawards.co.uk or organiser@globalesgawards.co.uk.