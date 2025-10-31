Global ESG Awards third edition recognising leaders shaping a sustainable future

Honouring global champions of change celebrating innovation inclusion and impact in sustainability
The Global ESG Awards marked its third edition, drawing unprecedented participation from across the world. Held on October 2, 2025, at the Al Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, Dubai, the event welcomed both government ministries and private organisations, underscoring the growing importance of sustainability and ESG leadership across sectors.
The awards brought together 170 delegates representing over 35 companies from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Egypt, and India. The focus was on recognising achievements that contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) and national sustainability priorities.
Participating organisations followed a structured process that involved three key stages: sharing detailed information about their ESG initiatives, evaluation of their submissions based on defined criteria, and final presentation and interaction with the expert jury panel, ensuring that the awards were given to organisations with genuine achievements and measurable impact.
The recognitions were presented in two awards – Gold and Platinum – and the winners of the 2025 Global ESG Awards are as follows:
Gold award winners 2025
Agthia Group PJSC – Renewable Energy Integration
AJi Group – Sustainable Community/City and Green Buildings
Ajman Municipality and Planning Department – Climate Change Adaptation
Al Shirawi Equipment Co – Renewable Energy Integration
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd – Terrestrial biodiversity conservation and/or afforestation
Asyad Shipping – Women Empowerment
Crown Emirates Co – Promoting Circular Economy
Drydocks World – Safeguarding marine biodiversity
Ecocoast – Partnerships for Sustainable Development
EMIRATES District Cooling (EMICOOL) LLC – Innovations that Foster Sustainability
EMSTEEL Group – Climate Change Mitigation
EMSTEEL Group – Sustainability/CSR Team of the year
Fertiglobe Plc – Innovations that Foster Sustainability
Labotel Workers Village – Supporting economically weaker sections
Middle East Paper Company (MEPCO) – Generating employment and promoting a decent work culture
Mu Gamma – Water Conservation Initiatives
National Center for Waste management – Sustainability/CSR Team of the year
National Center for Waste management – Partnerships for Sustainable Development
Oman Flour Mills S.A.O.G. – Education and Awareness Programme
Saudi Awwal Bank – Enhancing Organisational Resilience Through Risk Control
Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority – Health and Well-being Programmes
Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority – Sustainable Workforce Practices
Standard Chartered Bank in partnership – Resource Optimisation
Suzlon Energy Limited – Climate Change Mitigation
Suzlon Energy Limited (Nishtha Gupta) – Sustainability/CSR Professional of the Year
The Eclipse Hotel Apartment – Sustainable Hospitality Leadership Award
Xceed – Integrating People of determination/Differently abled
Platinum award winners 2025
ADNOC Distribution – Women Empowerment
Agthia Group PJSC – Education and Awareness Programme
Agthia Group PJSC – Generating Employment and Promoting a Decent Work Environment
Agthia Group PJSC – Sustainability/CSR Team of the Year
AJI Group (Rana Ziad M. Ali) – Sustainability/CSR Professional of the Year
Ajman Municipality and Planning Department – Integrating People of Determination
Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort – Sustainable Hospitality Leadership Award
Arada Developments LLC – Supporting Economically Weaker Sections
Asyad Shipping – Climate Change Mitigation
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd – Water Conservation Initiatives
Aster DM Healthcare – Sustainability/CSR Team of the Year
Dubai Holding – Promoting Circular Economy
e& Etisalat – Sustainable Community/City and Green Buildings
Emirates Global Aluminum – Safeguarding Marine Biodiversity
Emirates Global Aluminum – Terrestrial Biodiversity Conservation and Afforestation Initiatives
Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) LLC – Renewable Energy Integration
Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi – Climate Change Adaptation
EsyaSoft Holding Ltd – Sustainable Workforce Practices
Holdal Group – Health and Well-being Programmes
Mazoon Dairy – Resource Optimisation
Middle East Paper Company (MEPCO) – Enhancing Organisational Resilience Through Risk Control
Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture – Partnerships for Sustainable Development
The success of the Global ESG Awards was made possible with the valued support of our sponsors – Agile Advisors, AJI Group, Emirates Global Aluminum (EGA), and EMSTEEL Group Their commitment to support ESG and sustainability initiatives played a vital role in bringing this edition to life, and we extend our sincere gratitude for their contribution.
"The Global ESG Awards honour those who understand that sustainability is not a choice, but a responsibility. True leadership is defined by the lasting impact we create for both business and the planet,” said Atul Gulati, facilitator.
As part of its ongoing commitment to recognising leadership and impact, the event also celebrated Emirati Women’s Day by honouring 40 inspiring women who are shaping the nation’s future through their leadership, resilience and positive influence.
Looking ahead, the Global ESG Awards remains dedicated to providing a premier platform that recognises organisations and individuals for their outstanding contributions to sustainability and ESG excellence. Through such initiatives, the platform aims to foster collaboration, innovation and shared responsibility towards a more sustainable world.
As more companies embrace this journey, the awards continue to stand as a beacon, motivating organisations worldwide to champion sustainability and create a lasting positive impact.
For participation, partnerships, or further details, contact: info@globalesgawards.co.uk or organiser@globalesgawards.co.uk.