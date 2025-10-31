Global ESG Awards third edition recognising leaders shaping a sustainable future

Honouring global champions of change celebrating innovation inclusion and impact in sustainability

The Global ESG Awards marked its third edition, drawing unprecedented participation from across the world. Held on October 2, 2025, at the Al Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, Dubai, the event welcomed both government ministries and private organisations, underscoring the growing importance of sustainability and ESG leadership across sectors.

The awards brought together 170 delegates representing over 35 companies from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Egypt, and India. The focus was on recognising achievements that contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) and national sustainability priorities.

Participating organisations followed a structured process that involved three key stages: sharing detailed information about their ESG initiatives, evaluation of their submissions based on defined criteria, and final presentation and interaction with the expert jury panel, ensuring that the awards were given to organisations with genuine achievements and measurable impact.

The recognitions were presented in two awards – Gold and Platinum – and the winners of the 2025 Global ESG Awards are as follows:

Gold award winners 2025

Agthia Group PJSC – Renewable Energy Integration

AJi Group – Sustainable Community/City and Green Buildings

Ajman Municipality and Planning Department – Climate Change Adaptation

Al Shirawi Equipment Co – Renewable Energy Integration

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd – Terrestrial biodiversity conservation and/or afforestation

Asyad Shipping – Women Empowerment

Crown Emirates Co – Promoting Circular Economy

Drydocks World – Safeguarding marine biodiversity

Ecocoast – Partnerships for Sustainable Development

EMIRATES District Cooling (EMICOOL) LLC – Innovations that Foster Sustainability

EMSTEEL Group – Climate Change Mitigation

EMSTEEL Group – Sustainability/CSR Team of the year

Fertiglobe Plc – Innovations that Foster Sustainability

Labotel Workers Village – Supporting economically weaker sections

Middle East Paper Company (MEPCO) – Generating employment and promoting a decent work culture

Mu Gamma – Water Conservation Initiatives

National Center for Waste management – Sustainability/CSR Team of the year

National Center for Waste management – Partnerships for Sustainable Development

Oman Flour Mills S.A.O.G. – Education and Awareness Programme

Saudi Awwal Bank – Enhancing Organisational Resilience Through Risk Control

Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority – Health and Well-being Programmes

Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority – Sustainable Workforce Practices

Standard Chartered Bank in partnership – Resource Optimisation

Suzlon Energy Limited – Climate Change Mitigation

Suzlon Energy Limited (Nishtha Gupta) – Sustainability/CSR Professional of the Year

The Eclipse Hotel Apartment – Sustainable Hospitality Leadership Award

Xceed – Integrating People of determination/Differently abled

Platinum award winners 2025

ADNOC Distribution – Women Empowerment

Agthia Group PJSC – Education and Awareness Programme

Agthia Group PJSC – Generating Employment and Promoting a Decent Work Environment

Agthia Group PJSC – Sustainability/CSR Team of the Year

AJI Group (Rana Ziad M. Ali) – Sustainability/CSR Professional of the Year

Ajman Municipality and Planning Department – Integrating People of Determination

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort – Sustainable Hospitality Leadership Award

Arada Developments LLC – Supporting Economically Weaker Sections

Asyad Shipping – Climate Change Mitigation

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd – Water Conservation Initiatives

Aster DM Healthcare – Sustainability/CSR Team of the Year

Dubai Holding – Promoting Circular Economy

e& Etisalat – Sustainable Community/City and Green Buildings

Emirates Global Aluminum – Safeguarding Marine Biodiversity

Emirates Global Aluminum – Terrestrial Biodiversity Conservation and Afforestation Initiatives

Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) LLC – Renewable Energy Integration

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi – Climate Change Adaptation

EsyaSoft Holding Ltd – Sustainable Workforce Practices

Holdal Group – Health and Well-being Programmes

Mazoon Dairy – Resource Optimisation

Middle East Paper Company (MEPCO) – Enhancing Organisational Resilience Through Risk Control

Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture – Partnerships for Sustainable Development

The success of the Global ESG Awards was made possible with the valued support of our sponsors – Agile Advisors, AJI Group, Emirates Global Aluminum (EGA), and EMSTEEL Group Their commitment to support ESG and sustainability initiatives played a vital role in bringing this edition to life, and we extend our sincere gratitude for their contribution.

"The Global ESG Awards honour those who understand that sustainability is not a choice, but a responsibility. True leadership is defined by the lasting impact we create for both business and the planet,” said Atul Gulati, facilitator.

As part of its ongoing commitment to recognising leadership and impact, the event also celebrated Emirati Women’s Day by honouring 40 inspiring women who are shaping the nation’s future through their leadership, resilience and positive influence.

Looking ahead, the Global ESG Awards remains dedicated to providing a premier platform that recognises organisations and individuals for their outstanding contributions to sustainability and ESG excellence. Through such initiatives, the platform aims to foster collaboration, innovation and shared responsibility towards a more sustainable world.

As more companies embrace this journey, the awards continue to stand as a beacon, motivating organisations worldwide to champion sustainability and create a lasting positive impact.

For participation, partnerships, or further details, contact: info@globalesgawards.co.uk or organiser@globalesgawards.co.uk.