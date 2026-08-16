Fujairah authorities seize 21 illegal lobster traps, rescue endangered fish

The Fujairah Environment Authority (FEA) has seized and confiscated 21 illegal lobster traps during a field campaign to monitor fishing practices and ensure compliance with regulations governing sustainable fishing.

The campaign was conducted within three nautical miles of the Dibba sea area, near marine protected areas. Authorities found traps near the boundaries of the reserves, as well as others inside protected areas. A number of endangered fish were also rescued during the operation.

The specialised team immediately returned the seized fish to the sea, while the confiscated traps were handed over to the Dibba Fujairah Fishermen's Association in accordance with approved procedures.

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The latest enforcement action adds to Fujairah’s ongoing crackdown on illegal fishing and activities inside marine reserves. In November 2025, authorities seized six fishing vessels operating illegally inside the Bird Island Reserve during a major enforcement campaign.

The FEA said the vessels were intercepted during routine field inspections carried out as part of its continuous monitoring efforts. Legal action was taken immediately in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The Fujairah Environment Authority said it continues to conduct 24/7 monitoring campaigns to protect marine biodiversity, support the sustainability of fish stocks and curb illegal fishing practices.

Residents and fishermen are encouraged to report environmental violations by calling 800368.

FEA Director Asila Al Mualla earlier said the authority’s monitoring system includes daily oversight, scheduled field visits and advanced surveillance technologies to enable the early detection of illegal activities. She stressed that fishing inside marine reserves is a serious environmental violation and can result in legal consequences.

Protecting Fujairah’s natural reserves remains a strategic priority, she noted, as these areas provide critical habitats for coral reefs, small fish, and rare or endangered species. Illegal or unregulated fishing in these zones disrupts food chains, reduces fish stocks, and damages coral structures, which serve as natural shelters for marine life.

She also warned that fishing near diving sites puts divers and sea users at risk due to the possibility of entanglement in fishing lines or accidents involving high-speed boats. This poses a dual threat, affecting both human safety and the marine environment.

Strategic priority

Protecting reserves from indiscriminate fishing is essential for environmental sustainability, the authority stressed. Such measures allow fish populations to recover and reproduce in safe habitats, ensure the long-term balance of marine ecosystems, and support food security.

Moreover, these initiatives contribute to the blue economy by encouraging eco-tourism and sustainable diving practices that focus on observation rather than exploitation.

Al Mualla highlighted that continuous coordination with relevant agencies is central to effective enforcement. She reiterated that the FEA will not tolerate violations affecting the marine environment, and urged fishers and sea users to comply fully with environmental regulations to preserve Fujairah’s natural resources for future generations. The crackdown serves as a strong reminder that the emirate is committed to safeguarding its unique marine biodiversity while balancing human activity with environmental protection.

(With inputs from Afkar Ali Ahmed)