UAE unveils first green district at Expo City Dubai for eco-conscious firms

The UAE unveiled its first Green Innovation District at Expo City Dubai on Tuesday, a move aimed at accelerating sustainable economic growth, innovation and creating more high-value jobs in the future.

A joint initiative by the Ministry of Economy & Tourism and Expo City Dubai, the district brings together eco-conscious businesses committed to clean energy, circular economy, and green technology.

It is being positioned as a “national milestone” in the UAE’s green transformation journey.

Driving sustainable growth and innovation

The Green Innovation District is designed as an ecosystem for collaboration, providing spaces for startups, enterprises, and research centers to test and develop new technologies.

Officials said it will also welcome financial companies, offering a trusted base for regional operations and investments in sustainable industries.

High-value jobs and SME opportunities

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the Emirates Tourism Council, highlighted the economic potential:

“Over the next decade, investment in clean energy and sustainable industries in the UAE is expected to more than triple. The Green Innovation District will help direct the momentum of practical solution, supporting renewable projects, green manufacturing, state of immobility, and historical Economy Initiative. It will also strengthen the UAE’s role, helping the wider region decarbonize by developing product services and knowledge of accelerated energy transition.”

The district is expected to create thousands of high-value jobs and generate opportunities for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) engaged in research and green technology.

'City-wide test bed' for sustainability

Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority, said the district will act as a "city-wide test bed" for innovative climate solutions.

She added that the UAE has already issued its first green license, setting a benchmark for environmentally conscious businesses to operate under a dedicated sustainability framework.

Global ambitions

Officials emphasized that the Green Innovation District not only aims to support the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 goals but also to position the country as a regional hub for green investment, technology, and sustainable economic growth.

The district will foster partnerships, attract international investments, and strengthen the UAE’s role as a leader in the global green economy.