  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Sep 01, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 9, 1447 | Fajr 04:40 | DXB weather-sun.svg37°C

Endangered eagle on UAE Red List spotted in Sharjah

This eagle inhabits open areas, plains, and mountainous regions, and is capable of flying long distances

Published: Mon 1 Sept 2025, 2:27 PM

Updated: Mon 1 Sept 2025, 2:33 PM

Top Stories

Over 800 killed in Afghanistan earthquake; government appeals for global aid

Over 800 killed in Afghanistan earthquake; government appeals for global aid

Afghanistan earthquake: Expats in UAE grapple with fear for people trapped in rubble

Afghanistan earthquake: Expats in UAE grapple with fear for people trapped in rubble

Hail, thunder, rains to hit UAE until Friday amid shifting weather patterns

Hail, thunder, rains to hit UAE until Friday amid shifting weather patterns

An endangered bird has been spotted in the emirate of Sharjah.

The Greater Spotted Eagle, a migratory bird, has been spotted in the Khor Fakkan Mangrove Reserve in Kalba and the Wasit Wetland Reserve. It is classified as endangered according to the UAE Red List.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Abu Dhabi Police offer traffic black points reduction service at ADIHEX 2025

thumb-image

Dubai: Gold prices jump nearly Dh3 per gram to over four-month high

thumb-image

Clear outperformer: Abu Dhabi banks drive GCC profits

thumb-image

'I am speechless': Dubai-based Indian expat wins Dh1 million in DSS grand draw

thumb-image

Over 1.6 million people in Pakistan at risk as flood situation worsens in Sindh

 

The eagle is a large bird of prey, characterized by dark brown feathers with white spots on its wings and tail. It has a strong, curved beak that helps it capture its prey, which includes small mammals and birds. This eagle inhabits open areas, plains, and mountainous regions, and is capable of flying long distances.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah closely monitors endangered species within the emirate, and takes every precaution necessary to keep them safe.

In October 2024, the EPAA conducted a raid in the Al-Buhais area where it found a species of endangered migratory birds and migratory bird sound-emitting devices used to lure and trap the birds. It immediately seized and confiscated the devices.

According to the Resolution No.12 of 2014, it is prohibited to circulate, possess and use devices that emit the sounds of wild birds in Sharjah.