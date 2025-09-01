Endangered eagle on UAE Red List spotted in Sharjah

An endangered bird has been spotted in the emirate of Sharjah.

The Greater Spotted Eagle, a migratory bird, has been spotted in the Khor Fakkan Mangrove Reserve in Kalba and the Wasit Wetland Reserve. It is classified as endangered according to the UAE Red List.

The eagle is a large bird of prey, characterized by dark brown feathers with white spots on its wings and tail. It has a strong, curved beak that helps it capture its prey, which includes small mammals and birds. This eagle inhabits open areas, plains, and mountainous regions, and is capable of flying long distances.

The Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah closely monitors endangered species within the emirate, and takes every precaution necessary to keep them safe.

In October 2024, the EPAA conducted a raid in the Al-Buhais area where it found a species of endangered migratory birds and migratory bird sound-emitting devices used to lure and trap the birds. It immediately seized and confiscated the devices.

According to the Resolution No.12 of 2014, it is prohibited to circulate, possess and use devices that emit the sounds of wild birds in Sharjah.