UAE: Endangered migratory bird on Red List observed in Wasit Reserve

It breeds in regions like Central Asia and migrating to areas such as India, the Middle East, and North Africa during the winter

Published: Mon 17 Nov 2025, 1:13 PM

An endangered bird, called the White Tailed Lapwaing, has been observed in UAE's Wasit Nature Reserve. The medium-sized wader bird is on the UAE's Red List of species, according to Sharjah's Environment and Protected Areas Authority.

The bird can be easily identified as it has a white belly and tail, and brown-coloured upper parts. It also has long legs and a pointed bill, which it uses for digging and searching for food such as insects and worms in wetland and shallow water environments.

The bird's scientific name is Vanellus leucurus, and it inhabits wetland areas such as mudflats, marshes, and shallow water bodies.

The migratory bird breeds in regions like Central Asia and migrating to areas such as India, the Middle East, and North Africa during the winter. During the breeding season, it exhibits defensive behaviour, marking its territory and performing aerial or vocal displays to protect its nest.