Dubai to plant 2,000 Ghaf trees across UAE in community initiative

Ghaf tree. Photo: KT file

The second edition of Eco Walk 2024 will take place this Saturday at Al Forsan Park, Expo City Dubai, from 8am to noon. The event will highlight the UAE's commitment to environmental sustainability, focusing on tree planting and community engagement.

A key moment of the event will be the ceremonial planting of the Ghaf tree, the UAE's national tree, at 9am. This symbolic gesture will underscore Eco Walk’s mission, with Dr Abdallah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, former minister of climate change and Environment and chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council, joining guests for the ceremony.

The Ghaf tree planting is part of the UAE’s ‘Plant the Emirates’ initiative, which promotes reforestation and climate resilience. Over the course of Eco Walk, a total of 2,000 Ghaf trees will be planted across the country, organisers confirmed.

In addition to the tree planting, the event will distribute 5,000 Ghaf seeds to participants, encouraging further action toward sustainability. Organisers said these initiatives aim to engage the community in supporting the UAE's green goals through both symbolic and practical steps toward environmental responsibility.

Participants will also take part in a 1.5-kilometre Eco Walk, passing through Expo City's key landmarks, including the Sustainability Pavilion and Terra Pavilion, showcasing sustainable practices. The event will kick off with a performance by the Dubai Police Band. Juhi Yasmeen Khan, the founder of Eco Walk, said: "This is a call to action for individuals, organisations, and communities in the UAE and beyond. By planting trees and walking together, we're not only supporting the country's environmental goals, but also inspiring future generations to embrace sustainability as a core value." Key organisations like Expo City Dubai, Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Police, Unilever, and Bupa Foundation have already pledged their support to Eco Walk, said Juhi. Other groups, such as The Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs in Dubai, Dubai Ambulance, and Dar Al Ber Society, are also on board, she added