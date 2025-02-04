Dubai: 80 stranded turtles saved from beaches as residents step in to help

Photo: Supplied

A Dubai-based group has saved 80 turtles from the coast of the emirate since January 1, with more being rescued every day, partly thanks to an overwhelming response to a public advisory.

Many of the rescued turtles were babies experiencing their first winter, and some weighed as little as 150 grams.

“Last week was one of our busiest yet,” said Barbara Lang-Lenton, Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project (DTRP) lead and Director of Aquarium at Jumeirah Burj Al Arab. “Our record was nine turtles in a single day, although we typically receive between one and five turtles every day.”

Last week, DTRP issued an advisory on social media asking beachgoers to call their rescue hotline if they find stranded turtles. “In addition to an increase in turtle rescue calls via our toll-free number, 800TURTLE, we also received numerous enquiries from people eager to learn how they could support,” she said.

Since its launch in 2004, the project has helped release 2,196 rehabilitated turtles, with 89 monitored by satellite tracking. One of the tagged turtles has even travelled as far as Thailand.

First winter

Barbara explained that most of the turtles found were very young. “Most of the turtles rescued were young hawksbills experiencing their first winter, weighing only 150 to 400 grams. Many of them were completely covered in barnacles and oysters. We also rescued a few green turtles, including some that were missing front flippers, which is likely due to getting tangled up in discarded fishing gear.”

She added that most of them were recovering well but some were severely injured. “Unfortunately one is suffering from forceful barnacle removal and near-drowning upon rescue,” she said. “Additionally, two turtles have severe intestinal blockages, which was caused by ingesting plastic”

Residents have been repeatedly warned not to remove barnacles from the turtles because these have nerve endings and removing them could cause infections.

Recovery

Barbara explained that after beginning initial treatment at Jumeirah Burj Al Arab’s Aquarium, turtles are moved to the Turtle Rehabilitation Sanctuary located in Jumeirah Al Naseem to receive dedicated care.

"Here, visitors can witness their recovery in the lagoon and even participate in daily educational talks and turtle feeding before their eventual release," she said. "The project also runs an educational programme for school groups to deepen their understanding. It attracts around 1,500 school children from all seven emirates annually." She said no two days are the same in the centre, especially during peak rescue times, however, the centre follows some routine procedures. "A regular day will begin with the team inspecting all turtles under our care, before changing the water, administering medications, and providing food," she said. "Some days involve transporting turtles to the vet for specialised procedures like X-rays or surgeries. Beyond direct turtle care, our team maintains the aquariums at Jumeirah Burj Al Arab and oversees a coral restoration project supported by a nursery at Jumeirah Al Naseem, requiring daily dives." She added that climate change poses significant challenges for turtles, impacting their survival in many different ways. "For example, increased storms, floods, and a rise in sea level threaten nesting beaches, while bleaching degrades coral reefs which are vital feeding habitats," she said. "Higher nest temperatures result in unbalanced gender ratios, with more females hatching, which can affect population dynamics. Altered currents also interfere with turtles' migration patterns."