Discounts on airfare, food bill: UAE residents to be 'rewarded' for recycling plastic

Now, you can get discounts on air tickets, restaurant bills, and shopping vouchers by recycling plastic bottles through AI-driven reverse vending machines (RVMs) in Abu Dhabi.
To promote sustainable waste practices among UAE residents, Tadweer Group has deployed 25 locally made RVMs in popular places like parks, ministry buildings, and airports, incentivising the community to act.
A spokesperson noted that through such initiatives Tadweer is working towards diverting 80 per cent of Abu Dhabi’s waste away from landfill by 2030.
Ollie Lawson, media and communications adviser, said that the community has a major role in achieving Tadweer’s ambitious targets.
“RVMs are a convenient way to recycle plastic bottles and aluminium cans. We are also offering incentives,” Lawson said while demonstrating the AI-powered RVMs at the group headquarters.
“For every plastic bottle or aluminium can someone returns for recycling, they earn a credit. And those credits can be redeemed for rewards from various partner merchants,” Lawson told Khaleej Times.
Noon.com, Amazon, Lufthansa, Gourmet Lab, Max, Brands for Less, Filli, Emax, and Dreamworks Spa are among the growing list of partners to get rewards from, including Dh100 discount on airfare, free dessert, shopping vouchers, etc.
“We want to expand that further. We’re looking for more partners and reward schemes as part of the Tadweer Rewards app.”
Download the Tadweer Rewards app. Community members then need to dispose of items in the RVMs. AI cameras will scan the items. A QR code will be displayed on the screen if it’s a plastic bottle or an aluminium can. Scanning the code will result in credit points. Individuals can then redeem those points for vouchers or discounts.
However, advanced machines will not accept products other than plastic bottles and cans. Such items, including shampoo bottles, will get rejected and dumped into another box inside the machine, which the collection staff will clear.
As each individual recycles through the RVMs, they also get to track their impact on the community. The app will show data like landfill space saved from being used as dumping grounds thanks to the deposited recyclables, waste diversion, reduction in carbon emissions, and energy conserved.
Ali Al Dhaheri, managing director and CEO of Tadweer Group, highlighted the importance of community in maintaining a clean environment.
“We will continue to leverage expertise and partnerships with like-minded entities to unlock the value of waste and promote the circular economy, contributing to the UAE’s sustainability agenda and progressing our ambition of diverting 80 per cent of waste from landfill by 2030,” Al Dhaheri noted.
Tadweer Group has worked closely with partners, including shopping malls, hospitals, ministries, and educational institutions, to launch the RVMs. These machines have been placed at Tadweer Group headquarters, Zayed International Airport, the Ministry of Finance, ADNEC, Khalifa Square, UAE University, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, parks including Umm Al Emarat Park, Al Wahah Park, Rabdan Park.
“We’re looking at which areas work, what works, and what the challenges are for the people and for us to collect, etc. It’s all about using that data to look at improving the recycling infrastructure across Abu Dhabi,” Lawson underlined.
