'Circle Dubai’ aims to reduce daily waste by nearly half a kg per resident

Dubai has set an ambitious target to reduce waste generation from 2.2 kilograms per person per day to 1.76 kilograms, as part of its newly launched “Circle Dubai” initiative — a citywide programme led by Dubai Municipality to promote environmental awareness and drive the transition toward a circular economy through sustainable waste management.

The initiative comes as the emirate grapples with one of the highest per-capita waste generation rates in the world, producing around 13,000 tonnes of waste daily. Through Circle Dubai, authorities aim to curb waste production, boost recycling rates, and foster community-wide participation across all sectors.

As part of the programme, increased number of smart recycling bins will be installed in public and residential areas, while collection containers will be distributed to institutions to encourage waste segregation at the source.

Circle Dubai underscores the emirate’s broader commitment to sustainability, innovation, and community-led environmental action, positioning Dubai as a global frontrunner in circular economy practices.

Speaking to Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the launch, Eng. Mohammed Alrayees, Director of the Waste Strategy and Projects Department at Dubai Municipality, said:

“Circle Dubai falls under the Dubai Integrated Waste Management Strategy 2041. The initiative was created because Dubai is among the highest globally in waste generation per capita. While the city is already one of the cleanest in the world, we now want to focus on reducing waste generation and improving recycling from the source.”

“Our goal is to cut daily waste generation from 2.2kg per person to 1.76kg per person.”

He explained that the programme aims to cut waste by 18 per cent by 2041 and achieve 100 per cent diversion of solid waste from landfills, in line with the Dubai Urban Plan 2040 and the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

“Waste is no longer just waste — it’s a resource,” Alrayees said. “We want Dubai’s society to segregate waste properly so we can turn challenges into opportunities and extract value from municipal waste.”

To achieve these goals, Dubai Municipality is fostering partnerships with nine key sectors, including education, commerce, and real estate — with support from major entities like Dubai Holding and Emaar.

“Social engagement is critical if we are to meet our targets,” Alrayees added. “Even as Dubai grows in population and scale, we want to ensure that waste generation does not grow at the same rate. Circle Dubai is our roadmap to achieving that balance.”