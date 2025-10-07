Look: Critically endangered wild cat spotted in UAE; 250 Arabian Caracals left globally

What was just a midnight prowl for the magnificent Arabian caracal, turned into a groundbreaking moment for scientists and conservationists at the Wadi Wurayah National Park.

In a leap for animal protection and conservation in the UAE, the Arabian caracal — a critically endangered species on the National Red List — was rediscovered in the country's first mountain protected area, Fujairah Environment Authority confirmed to Khaleej Times on Tuesday, October 7.

Today, there are only less than 250 mature individuals surviving in the wild. Native to the Arabian Peninsula, the striking wild cat was captured on motion-sensor cameras through the mapping efforts of 'Notice Nature'.

After years of no sign of the mammal and no confirmed records, the elusive species was documented again on Jebel Hafeet in 2019, near Wadi Shees in March 2023, and now in Wadi Wurayah in 2025, offering fresh hope for its survival.

Why action is important after rediscovery

The wild cat is one of the most iconic predators in the region, instantly recognisable by its striking black ear tufts and powerful build, and known for its role as an apex predator keeping mountain ecosystems in balance by regulating populations of prey species.

Yet this solitary, mostly nocturnal and highly territorial cat, native to the mountains and deserts of the UAE and the wider Arabian Peninsula, has been rarely documented in the wild.

Dr Andrew Gardner, associate director of biodiversity conservation at Emirates Nature-WWF, said: “The exciting rediscovery of the Arabian caracal offers a rare second chance. Protecting this wild cat is a priority, not only because of its vital role in balancing ecosystems, but also because it carries cultural value and potential as a flagship for eco-tourism in the region. With the incredible support of the Fujairah Environment Authority and Mashreq, we are delighted to have caught photos of this species on camera.

"However, we must also recognise that a single record is fragile evidence — not a guarantee of long-term recovery; which is why this finding must be met with immediate, well-planned action," he added.

Its rediscovery is a ray of hope for the wildlife scene in the Emirates, with each sighting providing critical data to assess the species’ status, inform protection of its fragile habitats and guide conservation strategies.

It is proof that a locally or regionally threatened species still persists, validating conservation efforts, effectiveness of 'protected areas' and prompting targeted protection measures to prevent extinction, the agency stated.

How the cat was captured

There were motion-sensor trail cameras installed across Wadi Wurayah which captured the photos.

Set by environmentalists and citizen scientists from Emirates Nature-WWF’s Leaders of Change programme, these cameras are triggered by movement, operating both in daylight and at night using infrared light.

The rediscovery of the Arabian caracal follows the documentation of other iconic species in the same park, including the Blanford’s Fox — another animal rarely recorded in the UAE.

The word caracal comes from the Turkish word karakulak, meaning “black ear". Historically, caracals were trained in the Middle East and India for hunting birds. Today, the Arabian caracal is classified as Critically Endangered on the UAE National Red List, with likely fewer than 250 mature individuals surviving in the wild. This underlines the importance of protected areas like Wadi Wurayah in sustaining populations of rare species.