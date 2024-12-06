Abu Dhabi: Over 3 tonnes of waste removed from water canal to protect marine life

Over 3 tonnes of waste were removed from the water canal between Al Zahiyah and Al Maryah Island, as part of a cleaning campaign launched by Abu Dhabi Municipality in collaboration with its partners.

The waste was then transported to disposal sites by the Recycling Group, following best health practices and environmental requirements, the authority said.

The joint campaign aims to protect the marine environment and preserve the aesthetic appeal of Abu Dhabi’s waterfront and its islands.

It also targeted safeguarding fish stocks from waste that negatively impacts the marine environment and public health and enhancing the distinguished urban appearance of Abu Dhabi’s facilities, beaches, and waterfronts.