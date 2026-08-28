Abu Dhabi extends fixed-gear fishing season until October 31

Abu Dhabi has extended the fixed-gear fishing season until October 31, 2026, following signs of recovery in fish stocks across the emirate.

The extension applies to more than 40 licensed fishermen operating along the emirate's coastline and islands, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD).

EAD said the timing and duration of each fishing season are determined based on scientific assessments and in consultation with the Abu Dhabi Fishermen’s Cooperative Society and fishing communities across the emirate.

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In the UAE, fixed-gear fishing refers to stationary equipment that is anchored, staked or placed on the seabed or in intertidal areas, allowing fish to swim into the gear rather than being actively dragged or cast.

The move supports ‘The World’s Richest Seas’ initiative, which combines fishing regulations with marine ecosystem restoration while supporting the local fishing community.

EAD said the length of each fishing season is determined based on scientific assessments and in consultation with the Abu Dhabi Fishermen’s Cooperative Society and fishing communities across the emirate.

The extension also recognises the efforts of local fishermen while supporting fishing families and the long-term sustainability of Abu Dhabi’s fish stocks.