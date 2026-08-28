Abu Dhabi extends fixed-gear fishing season until October 31

The extension applies to more than 40 licensed fishermen operating along the emirate's coastline and islands, Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi said

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 28 Aug 2026, 5:21 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Abu Dhabi has extended the fixed-gear fishing season until October 31, 2026, following signs of recovery in fish stocks across the emirate.

The extension applies to more than 40 licensed fishermen operating along the emirate's coastline and islands, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD).

Recommended For You

Tanker hit by projectile in Strait of Hormuz catches fire; crew members safe

Tanker hit by projectile in Strait of Hormuz catches fire; crew members safe

'Still in wartime situation': Iran nuclear chief says sites not cleared for inspections

'Still in wartime situation': Iran nuclear chief says sites not cleared for inspections

Iran attacks 6 months on: 'Promises offer no protection when missiles are in the air'

Iran attacks 6 months on: 'Promises offer no protection when missiles are in the air'

US visa appointments paused worldwide: What UAE applicants need to know

US visa appointments paused worldwide: What UAE applicants need to know

Qatar, Iran discuss joint efforts to clear mines in Hormuz during Tehran visit

Qatar, Iran discuss joint efforts to clear mines in Hormuz during Tehran visit

 

EAD said the timing and duration of each fishing season are determined based on scientific assessments and in consultation with the Abu Dhabi Fishermen’s Cooperative Society and fishing communities across the emirate.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In the UAE, fixed-gear fishing refers to stationary equipment that is anchored, staked or placed on the seabed or in intertidal areas, allowing fish to swim into the gear rather than being actively dragged or cast.

The move supports ‘The World’s Richest Seas’ initiative, which combines fishing regulations with marine ecosystem restoration while supporting the local fishing community.

EAD said the length of each fishing season is determined based on scientific assessments and in consultation with the Abu Dhabi Fishermen’s Cooperative Society and fishing communities across the emirate.

The extension also recognises the efforts of local fishermen while supporting fishing families and the long-term sustainability of Abu Dhabi’s fish stocks.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Tanker hit by projectile in Strait of Hormuz catches fire; crew members safe

2

Satellite images show before, after flash floods hit Nepal

3

'Still in wartime situation': Iran nuclear chief says sites not cleared for inspections

4

Abu Dhabi mother fined Dh80,000 for leaving child with nanny despite father's offer

5

Iran attacks 6 months on: 'Promises offer no protection when missiles are in the air'