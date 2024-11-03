Sun, Nov 03, 2024 | Jumada al-Uola 2, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Abu Dhabi: Boat owner fined Dh20,000 for exceeding daily fishing limit

Recreational fishing boats that exceed the daily catch limit are required to hold a commercial fishing licence, which these recreational vessels typically lack

Published: Sun 3 Nov 2024, 9:46 AM

Updated: Sun 3 Nov 2024, 9:52 AM

Photo: KT File

In a recent effort to safeguard Abu Dhabi’s marine resources, the owner of a recreational fishing boat was fined Dh20,000 after he/she was found to have caught more fish than allowed under the daily limit, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) announced.

Recreational fishing boats that exceed the daily catch limit are required to hold a commercial fishing licence, which these recreational vessels typically lack. Fishing without this licence is considered an environmental violation, punishable by a fine of Dh2,000. Repeat offenders face stricter penalties: a second violation results in a one-month 'reservation' of the boat, while a third offence leads to a suspension of the boat’s licence.

By enforcing these regulations, the EAD aims to maintain the health and sustainability of Abu Dhabi’s marine resources, ensuring that they remain viable for future generation.

Recreational boat owners are urged to follow all regulations and law as well as support conservation efforts to prevent further violations and protect marine life.

When to fish?

The UAE has designated different months of the year for fishing different species. These periods are allotted keeping in mind certain breeding seasons and are labelled as 'open season' and 'ban season'.

  • Fishing of shark species listed on lists (1), (2), and (3) of Ministerial Decree No. (43) of 2019, carrying and using encircling nets (Halaq) in the fishing waters of Abu Dhabi and Dubai and carrying and using ‘Gargoors’ in the fishing waters of Abu Dhabi is banned throughout the year.
  • Fishing anchovies and sardines is banned only in the month of July.
  • Using encircling nets (Halaq) in the fishing waters of Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah is banned between the months of June and October.
  • Fishing and trading of Badeh in all fishing waters of Abu Dhabi is banned in the months of April and May.
  • Fishing of shark species not listed on lists (1), (2), and (3) of the Ministerial Decree No. (43) of 2019 is banned during the months of March, April, May and June.

