UAE: 6 illegal fishing boats seized amid crackdown in Fujairah’s Bird Island Reserve

Authorities in Fujairah have recently seized six fishing vessels operating illegally within the Bird Island Reserve during a major crackdown.

The Fujairah Environment Authority (FEA) confirmed that the boats were intercepted during routine field inspections carried out as part of an ongoing monitoring campaign.

Legal action was taken immediately upon detection, in coordination with relevant authorities. The authority’s monitoring system relies on daily oversight, scheduled field visits, and advanced surveillance technologies, which allow early detection of illegal activities, said FEA Director Asila Al Mualla. She emphasised that fishing inside marine reserves is a serious environmental violation and carries legal consequences.

Al Mualla added that the authority responds promptly to reports from citizens and divers regarding activities that harm marine life or threaten the safety of sea users.

Strategic priority

Protecting Fujairah’s natural reserves remains a strategic priority, she noted, as these areas provide critical habitats for coral reefs, small fish, and rare or endangered species. Illegal or unregulated fishing in these zones disrupts food chains, reduces fish stocks, and damages coral structures, which serve as natural shelters for marine life.

She also warned that fishing near diving sites puts divers and sea users at risk due to the possibility of entanglement in fishing lines or accidents involving high-speed boats. This poses a dual threat, affecting both human safety and the marine environment.

Protecting reserves from indiscriminate fishing is essential for environmental sustainability, the authority stressed. Such measures allow fish populations to recover and reproduce in safe habitats, ensure the long-term balance of marine ecosystems, and support food security.

Moreover, these initiatives contribute to the blue economy by encouraging eco-tourism and sustainable diving practices that focus on observation rather than exploitation.

Al Mualla highlighted that continuous coordination with relevant agencies is central to effective enforcement. She reiterated that the FEA will not tolerate violations affecting the marine environment, and urged fishers and sea users to comply fully with environmental regulations to preserve Fujairah’s natural resources for future generations. The crackdown serves as a strong reminder that the emirate is committed to safeguarding its unique marine biodiversity while balancing human activity with environmental protection.