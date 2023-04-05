10 participants, 6 nationalities: UAE's youth climate delegation gears up ahead of COP28

His Highness indicated that the Abraham Accords provided an effective framework to further foster bilateral cooperation
Ten participants from six different nationalities, all Youth Climate Delegates from the UAE, concluded their first official meeting at Dubai Youth Hub. This meeting marked a significant milestone for youth involvement in COP28, as key stakeholders in the UAE's youth and climate space collaborated with the delegates, who are all passionate and active in climate change advocacy, and engaged them in activities leading up to COP28.
Those present engaged in extensive discussions on practical solutions to engage and involve youth in the climate conversation, and planned their activities for the road ahead, in collaboration with various stakeholders, including COP28, Youth Climate Champion team, the Arab Youth Center, and the Federal Youth Authority. Each entity complemented the other, covering a spectrum of activities designed to maximise youth involvement and leadership in climate change on the local, regional, and international levels leading up to the 18th UN Climate Change Conference of Youth (COY18) and the 18th UNFCCC Conference of Parties (COP28).
The Ministry of Culture and Youth, in collaboration with the Office of the UAE's Special Envoy for Climate Change, launched the first cohort of the UAE Youth Climate Delegates Program in mid-March 2023. This programme, targeting youth in the UAE, aims to ensure the inclusion of youth voices in climate change processes, build the capabilities of youth through awareness and capacity building, empower them to take actionable steps towards climate action, and showcase the UAE's youth empowerment model at COP28.
The delegates, namely Hoor Ahli, Lindani Zungu, Karishma Asarpota, Malak Abdullah, Mohamed Eissa, Lateefa Almansoori, Manal Nadeem, Kenza El Gamra, Gheed Abdul Jabbar, and Amal Al Gergawi, were selected based on their expertise in the field and demonstrated commitment to climate action.
At COP28, the UAE delegates will be joined by 100 international delegates as part of the International Youth Climate Delegate Program, a programme that was recently launched by the incoming COP28 Presidency. This programme is designed to empower UAE youth to become leaders in the field of climate change, and this meeting marks an important step forward in achieving this goal.
The programme runs from March to December 2023, during which the youth delegates will participate and provide input into the negotiation process to set priorities for the climate agenda in the 18th UN Climate Change Conference of Youth (COY18) and COP28. They will undergo training to build clear policy targets for COP and gather perspectives, while bringing learning back to their countries. Overall, the programme aims to provide a platform for youth to engage in climate action and empower them to become leaders in the fight against climate change.
ALSO READ:
His Highness indicated that the Abraham Accords provided an effective framework to further foster bilateral cooperation
The world's biggest book sale will offer discounts of up to 75 per cent on over 1 million books with some titles starting from as low as Dh2
The initiative aims to provide moral and psychological support to the cancer patients during their recovery and rehabilitation after the earthquake that hit the country on February 6
With up to 75% discounts on a wide array of products, shoppers can choose from approximately 500 brands and over 150 exhibitors representing major retailers
If a resident meets the specified requirements for the long-term residency, they can complete their application with just the push of a button on the ICP website
The campaign aims to alleviate the suffering of tens of millions of people around the world, struggling with life-threatening food insecurity
The disease is a viral haemorrhagic fever that can have a fatality rate of up to 88 per cent, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO)
The fund aims to provide a safety net for underprivileged populations in countries struggling with food insecurity, and for victims of natural disasters and conflicts