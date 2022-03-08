UAE

Entrepreneur Steven Bartlett holds interview, panel discussion at Dubai Opera

The event featured a fireside interview and a moderated panel discussion with some of the region’s most influential entrepreneurs

Photo supplied
by

A Staff Reporter

Published: Tue 8 Mar 2022, 7:04 PM

Steven Bartlett, founder of Social Chain and BBC One’s newest and youngest ever Dragons’ Den investor, was in Dubai for a one-night-only event at Dubai Opera on Wednesday, March 2.

The event featured a fireside interview and a moderated panel discussion with some of the region’s most influential entrepreneurs.

The panelists included World Champion freestyle footballer Séan Garnier; Lewis Allsopp, the Group CEO of Allsopp & Allsopp; Basma Ashry, General Manager of Business Incorporation Zone; and Husni Al Bayari, Chairman and Founder of D&B Properties.

Bartlett, who is only 29 years-old, is widely considered as one of Europe’s most accomplished young entrepreneurs and thought leaders. He is the host of Europe’s No. 1 podcast on Spotify, The Diary of a CEO, and his debut book Happy Sexy Millionaire: Unexpected Truths about Fulfilment, Love and Success, became a Sunday Times bestseller.

Speaking about the success of An Evening With Steven Bartlett & Guests, Ian Fairservice, Managing Partner of Motivate Media Group, said: “It was our pleasure working with Steven and introducing him to the region. He is a brilliant entrepreneur who has played an instrumental role in inspiring an entire generation.”

