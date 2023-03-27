Enjoy a luxurious staycation at Dusit Thani’s Khaimat Skydome tent this Ramadan
Spend this holy month of Ramadan at the Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi and experience our Khaimat Skydome tent.
Experience Arabian nights with a live and colourful experience Iftar in the Skydome featuring a live oud player and a traditional souq.
Book your staycation starting from Dh490 and enjoy with these benefits:
- One-night stay in a deluxe room (with room upgrade options)
- Access to Khaimat Skydome Iftar
Terms and conditions:
- Rates are inclusive of prevailing government tax and service charge.
- The stay package is applicable during the month of Ramadan only.
- Starting price mentioned does not include Suhoor.
- This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotion.
Visit https://www.dusit.com/dusitthani-abudhabi/ and enter promo code RAMADAN to avail the offer.
Khaimat Skydome Iftar
An Arabian night begins with a traditional souk of traditional Arabian gifts and products. The grand Iftar will feature local and sustainable products with the highest quality of nutrients. All of our dairy products (local cheese, labneh, yoghurt) are made from the Zayed foundation special programme for people of determination. There will be a live experience with a Turkish Ice Cream live bar and station across the buffet featuring some of the best Arabian dishes.
Available daily during Ramadan from sunset to 9:00 pm
Dh195 per person inclusive of Ramadan juices
Dh98 per child for children ages 6-12 years old
Children 5 years and under dine with our compliments.
Zomato will be featuring a booth with games and prizes for everyone to win! Pay at Khaimat Skydome Iftar with Zomato Pro and avail additional discounts and offers.
Sponsors include MG Motors and Al Maryah Bank.
An ultimate Iftar experience with Namak
Indulge in an exquisite dining experience showcasing the different regions of India. Namak celebrates the aromatic flavours with bold plating, traditional combinations, and cooking techniques. Dh159 per person / Available daily from sunset to 9:00 pm during the holy month of Ramadan
For more information and to book your stay, call +971 (0)2 698 8888 or e-mail at reservations.abudhabi@dusit.com
*All prices are in UAE Dirham and inclusive of all applicable service charges, local fees and taxes. Other terms and conditions apply.