  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sat, Sep 13, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 21, 1447 | Fajr 04:46 | DXB weather-sun.svg35.1°C

Empowering storytellers: First YouTube Academy in the region to open in UAE

It will offer creators the tools, resources, and expertise to enhance their content creation skills and thrive across YouTube’s diverse formats

Published: Sat 13 Sept 2025, 11:28 AM

Top Stories

Some UAE investors lose thousands after broker operating from virtual office ghosts them

Some UAE investors lose thousands after broker operating from virtual office ghosts them

What UAE families need to know about inflation support scheme

What UAE families need to know about inflation support scheme

UAE court holds firm responsible for worker paralysis, orders Dh1.5 million payout

UAE court holds firm responsible for worker paralysis, orders Dh1.5 million payout

To empower creative content creators in the North Africa and Middle East region, a new training hub for digital creators will be launched in the UAE through a partnership between Creators HQ and YouTube.

The new YouTube Academy will be the first of its kind in the Mena region and aims to support the region’s growing creator economy.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

World oil market to see higher surplus after Opec+ hike, IEA says

thumb-image

Ferrero Group reports strong progress on 2024 sustainability goals

thumb-image

Dubai property market stays strong in August as sales and rents hold firm

thumb-image

Why India-Pakistan rivalry is cricket's biggest 'tragedy'

thumb-image

4 reasons working with crypto feels so hard

 

It will offer creators the tools, resources, and expertise to enhance their content creation skills and thrive across YouTube’s diverse formats, while reaching audiences across multiple screens, from mobile to TV.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

It will also provide emerging creators with structured training and tailored support to help them improve their content and grow audiences on the platform.

"We believe that creators in MENA are the future of entertainment & the heart of the creator economy. Our collaboration with CreatorsHQ allows us to expand our support, ensuring more creators have the resources to turn their passion into a thriving, long-term career on YouTube," said Javid Aslanov, Head of YouTube Middle East and North Africa.

The new academy's programme will feature a series of advanced workshops, training courses, and specialised initiatives led by YouTube experts and programme managers.

YouTube has seen notable growth among content creators with the number of YouTube channels in the UAE making 7 figures or more in local currency increasing by 15% year over year. The same is true in Saudi Arabia and Egypt where there was a 40% and 60% increase, respectively. 