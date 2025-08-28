UAE: All employees in a company responsible for customer experience, says expert

Everyone in an organisation is responsible for enhancing customer experiences and the growth of that company, said a senior industry official.

“Who is responsible for growth in an organisation? Is it the chief growth officer or chief marketing officer or chief product officer? Everybody is responsible for growth, or at least contributes to growth, or collaborates on growth capabilities,” Hammad Khan, director of customer experience (CX), Etihad Credit Bureau, UAE, said while speaking while delivering a keynote address at the CX Evolve 2025 UAE Edition conference.

Organised by the UAE’s first English-language newspaper, Khaleej Times, the conference attracted a large turnout of professionals from both the public and private sectors to discuss and explore the evolving landscape of customer experience. The conference also marked the unveiling of the UAE’s Top CX Influential Leaders list, celebrating pioneers and market leaders in the field. The conference was organized under the title of “CX for growth: Turning experience into revenue.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Growth is no longer about just sales or about marketing or about the finance team, but actually we need to have growth concepts, and therefore a growth mindset in the whole organization,” Khan said during the conference.

“I think we can all agree that when it comes to the conversation on customer experience, the CX is everybody's problem. It's not the CX department's concern only to make sure customers are happy and that the experience is great,” he told the audience during the opening remarks at the one-day conference.

He also said that Etihad Credit Bureau is pivoting to being a more customer-centric organisation, educating people around credit health and credit behaviours, helping them understand how their financial well-being could be better looked after.

He noted that this will also contribute to the economy in building a better future for individuals.

Khan revealed that Etihad Credit Bureau will soon include buy now, pay later accounts.